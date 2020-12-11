The World's Best Brands Live on the Nasdaq-100

The companies on the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are widely recognized as some of the top brands around the world: Multiple 2020 rankings placed Nasdaq-100 brands at the top of the pack.

Why is this important? While financial metrics like price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) and earnings-per-share (EPS) are at the core of most valuations, there are many other so-called "intangible assets" that factor in. Brand equity and research and development can be as impactful as the balance sheet in some respects — and have contributed significantly to the performance of the NDX and its component companies.

To gain further insight into this, let's take a closer look at the recognition earned by Nasdaq-100 companies in 2020 amid a particularly trying year.

Nasdaq-100 nearly sweeps Interbrand 2020 top five

One of the most widely watched and respected annual brand rankings is the list put out by Interbrand, a brand consultancy firm. Some of the core criteria that brands were judged on included leadership, engagement and relevance. These brand functions have become vital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Leadership, engagement and relevance are three consistent themes we are seeing as brands try to navigate the rapidly changing business landscape," said Charles Trevail, Global CEO for Interbrand. "They are the keys to unlock results in the current crisis, building customer confidence and business resilience. By setting out powerful ambitions and pursuing them with courage and conscience, brands can help us lift our heads, make sense of chaos and see beyond it, championing a new decade of possibility."

In 2020, Nasdaq-100 companies dominated the top of the Interbrand Best Global Brands list. Just one spot in the top five was not held by an NDX brand:

#1 Apple (AAPL)

#2 Amazon (AMZN)

#3 Microsoft (MSFT)

#4 Google (GOOGL), an Alphabet subsidiary

A number of other NDX-listed brands or their subsidiaries also made the exclusive Interbrand list, including:

#12 Intel (INTC)

#13 Facebook (FB)

#16 Cisco (CSCO)

#19 Instagram, a Facebook subsidiary

#26 Pepsi, a PepsiCo (PEP) subsidiary

#27 Adobe (ADBE)

#30 YouTube, an Alphabet subsidiary

#40 Tesla (TSLA)

#41 Netflix (NFLX)

#46 eBay (EBAY)

#56 Starbucks (SBUX)

#60 PayPal (PYPL)

#90 LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary

#100 Zoom (ZM)

NDX brands among the most powerful according to Tenet Partners

What underpins a powerful brand? According to Tenet Partners, qualities like familiarity and favorability are leading indicators of successful brands that engage with and deliver value to their customers.

Each year, the firm tracks these metrics and compiles them into an objective score that ranks the strongest brands across the globe. In Tenet's most recent ranking, the Top 100 Most Powerful Brands of 2020, plenty of Nasdaq-100 companies were in the spotlight.

The top 10 featured:

#1 Apple

#4 PepsiCo

#5 Alphabet

#6 Microsoft

#8 Amazon

Facebook fell just outside at #11, while other NDX brands that also made the list included:

#17 eBay

#34 Starbucks

#44 Intel

#48 Netflix

#51 Marriott International (MAR)

#54 Kraft-Heinz Co. (KHC)

#75 Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

#77 Costco (COST)

#91 Comcast Corp. (CMCSA)

$95 Dollar Tree (DLTR)

#96 PayPal

#98 Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

#99 Fox Corp. (FOXA)

Tenet also named Alphabet, Amazon and Apple the most innovative technology brands of 2020.

As with Interbrand, multiple NDX companies almost sweep the BrandZ 2020 top five

Brand management can hold the key to financial performance in many respects. After all, consumers will go with what they trust and know; brands with such recognition and pull are in a constant position to succeed.

As such, a bevy of Nasdaq-100 companies were recognized as among BrandZ's Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands 2020.

"We see a significant improvement in brand equity now compared to 10 years ago because businesses understand the importance of investing in brand-building and are stronger and more resilient as a result," said David Roth, chairman of BrandZ. "While the impact of COVID-19 has impacted every business regardless of size or geography, consistent investment in marketing can and will help carry you through a crisis."

Nasdaq-100 companies have invested in and cultivated their brands carefully, and it shows. BrandZ's rankings featured NDX names including:

#1 Amazon

#2 Apple

#3 Microsoft

#4 Google

#8 Facebook

#23 PayPal

#24 Starbucks

#25 Xfinity, a Comcast Corp. subsidiary

#26 Netflix

#29 Instagram

#32 T-Mobile (TMUS)

#33 Intel

#35 Adobe

#37 YouTube

#43 LinkedIn

#47 Costco

#51 Cisco

#52 JD.Com (JD)

#65 Xbox, a Microsoft subsidiary

#91 Baidu (BIDU)

#99 Pepsi

Additionally, the top 10 risers were almost entirely Nasdaq-100 companies or subsidiary brands. These names earned the highest positive change in year-over-year brand value, as measured by BrandZ, and included:

#2 Instagram, +47%

#3 Lululemon (LULU), +40%

#4 Costco, +35%

#5 Netflix, +34%

#6 Amazon, +32%

#7 LinkedIn, +31%

#8 Microsoft, +30%

#9 Adobe, +29%

Once again, innovation was in focus as among the most critical factors behind brand and financial success.

"Innovation has proven to be a key driver for growth in this year's Top 100, and a way to prevent decline," said Doreen Wang, global head of BrandZ at Kantar Group, the parent company. “Creativity is also an important trait for the world's most valuable brands. Companies like Amazon, Apple and Google – the tech giants that keep on innovating – successfully combine both to continue being relevant to consumers' lives and making it easier for them to choose a brand."

How to invest in these world-leading brands

These rankings demonstrably illustrate the strength of Nasdaq-100 companies and their continued place among the world's best brands.

And as mentioned, this recognition plays a key role in valuation — specifically, driving growth in the NDX and its components. The combined might and performance of these global brands has powered the index and helped it outperform the S&P 500 11 out of the last 12 years.

Investing in these companies is a lot easier than you might think. Individual investors can gain exposure to even the biggest Nasdaq-100 names through an ETF that tracks the index, among other financial products.

