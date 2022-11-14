World Markets

The world is watching us, says COP27 president, eyeing climate deal

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

November 14, 2022 — 03:16 am EST

Written by William James for Reuters ->

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's COP27 President Sameh Shoukry told the climate summit on Monday that he wanted a comprehensive climate deal with "meaningful outcomes" agreed by Friday and reminded delegates that the world was watching the talks.

"Our common objective is to adopt consensus decisions and conclusions on Friday that will constitute comprehensive, ambitious and balanced outcomes of the Sharm el-Sheikh conference," he told delegates.

"It is now up to us all here to rise to the occasion and respond to the demands and calls from our communities around the world. We will accept no less than meaningful outcomes at COP27.

"Time is not on our side and the world is watching. Let us come together and deliver now."

(Reporting by William James)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.