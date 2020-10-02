The Wonderful World Of EV Opportunity
In this video, I am going to take a look at 2020's hottest EV giants like Tesla TSLA, Nio NIO, and Nikola NKLA and where they are headed in the roaring 20s. I will also look at an up and coming battery player releasing its shares through an increasingly popular but ambiguous investment vehicle, called a SPAC.
For more color on the subject matter I discuss, check out my latest articles: The EV Revolution Spells Opportunity, QuantumScape & The Wonderful World of EV Opportunity
& Bear Of The Day: Nikola (NKLA).
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report
NIO Inc. (NIO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Nikola Corporation (NKLA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Technology Videos
Explore TechnologyExplore
Most Popular
- Coty (COTY) Down 23.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Now for Your Portfolio of the Future
- How Nvidia (NVDA) Is Supporting Telemedicine And Building A Digital Health Ecosystem
- With Over-Extended Supply Chains Leading to Sky-High Furniture Costs, Can 3D Printing Save the Industry?