The WHO Says There Are 7,000 Total Coronavirus Cases in the U.S. Johns Hopkins Says It's Twice That.

New Covid-19 cases diagnosed outside of China continue to rise. More than 16,000 were diagnosed Thursday, according to the World Health Organization daily situation report. It’s the first time the number breached the 16,000 level. The escalating outbreak prompted U.S. officials to recommend no international travel for U.S. citizens.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_0c97ba231aa75c1757276f8c.json

The number of cases in the U.S. more than doubled to 7,087 on Thursday, jumping by 3,551.

It’s a huge jump, but the roughly 7,000 cases recorded by the WHO are only about half the number tallied by the Johns Hopkins Center for Science and Engineering database.

The university’s database reports more than 14,000 U.S. cases of coronavirus. What’s more, seven countries—including China, Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, and France—now tally more than 10,000 cases.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_96c3f9267e8199efb98c576e.json

The Hopkins database consistently shows higher numbers than the WHO situation reports, but the trends and totals of both data sets closely track on another.

Hopkins reports more than 244,000 cases as of 11:13 p.m. eastern time. The WHO report 209,829 cases as of 10 a.m. central European time Thursday. It’s the first time the WHO number exceeded 200,000 cases.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_799c46cc73d94c5b9cb52f2c.json

The Hopkins database also reports more than 10,000 deaths. The WHO daily situation report for Thursday reports 8,778 Covid-19 related fatalities.

The Hopkins numbers also report recoveries. More than 86,000 people have recovered. Mortality of Covid-19, based on the Hopkins numbers is running at about 4%.

The virus outbreak remains fluid. For instance, Tesla (ticker: TSLA) said Thursday evening it would suspend car production in Fremont, Calif., to help with social-distancing initiatives designed to halt the spread of the virus.

The U.S. State Department issued a level 4 travel alert Thursday evening recommending no international travel for U.S. citizens due to Covid-19.

Coronavirus continues to fuel stock-market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down almost 30% year to date. The S&P 500 is off 25%.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

