The WHO Says Coronavirus Is Not a Pandemic. The Stock Market Disagrees.

The WHO said on Monday that the coronavirus doesn’t meet the organizations definition of a pandemic. His words haven’t calmed the stock market.

The WHO said on Monday that the coronavirus doesn’t meet the organizations definition of a pandemic. His words haven’t calmed the stock market.

10:50 a.m. The World Health Organization just said that the coronavirus is not a pandemic. The stock market begs to differ.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that the coronavirus doesn’t meet the organizations definition of a pandemic. “What we are seeing are epidemics in different parts of the world,” he told reporters on a conference call.

That is technically true. The disease has shown up in pockets in South Korea and Italy, and isn’t spreading like wildfire across the globe. But it may also miss the point, at least based on the market response. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen points, or 2.9%, to 28,146.67, while the S&P 500 has dropped 2.9% to 3,239.47, and the Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 3.3% to 9,262.03.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_aeb5a980d90674ea9cc2d72a.json

Still, the market has been playing catch-up with the spread of coronavirus, so maybe its only pricing in the current news, not a full-blown pandemic.

I wonder what that would look like?

Markets Now is a quick take on what’s happening with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major market indexes. Don’t forget to check out the rest of Barron’s markets coverage.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.