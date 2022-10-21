The whirlwinds of volatility

More interest rate hikes looming? Put it this way: look out below.

Or at least it’s exceedingly likely, according to cnbc.com. That’s because, even though year over year inflation receded slightly in August to 8.3%, from July’s 8.5%, it continues to hover well above the Fed target: 2%. Hence the likelihood of additional upticks.

Now, naturally, to pile on, with unemployment still low at August’s 3.7% mark, up from 3.5% in July, some clients of financial advisors are fretting over their jobs taking a hike.







Home affordability? No exception – especially in light of escalating mortgage rates and prices that are a little rich for the wallet, tamping down the potential pool of buyers.







Despite the whirlwind whipped up my volatility, with penny stocks, there’s still money to be made, according to marketweatch.com.

A catch, however: in the eye of a mercurial stock market, knowing how to invest isn’t easy. A few tips:

Do your research – especially in the land of penny stocks. Dig down and, prior to investing, learn all you can about the company.

Have a plan. In the clutches of volatility, have a plan and don’t deviate from it

Diversify your portfolio. Putting all your eggs and one basket. Nada. Don’t

