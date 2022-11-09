The Wendy's Company Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $50.542 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $41.171 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Wendy's Company reported adjusted earnings of $51.783 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $532.569 million from $470,255 million last year.

The Wendy's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $50.542 Mln. vs. $41.171 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q3): $532.569 Mln vs. $470,255 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.84 to $0.88

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.