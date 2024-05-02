The Wendy's Company Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $41.99 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $39.82 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Wendy's Company reported adjusted earnings of $47.95 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $534.75 million from $528.81 million last year.

The Wendy's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $41.99 Mln. vs. $39.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.20 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $534.75 Mln vs. $528.81 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.98-$1.02

