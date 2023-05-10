The Wendy's Company Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $39.821 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $37.402 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Wendy's Company reported adjusted earnings of $45.229 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $528.807 million from $488.643 million last year.

The Wendy's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $39.821 Mln. vs. $37.402 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.2 -Revenue (Q1): $528.807 Mln vs. $488.643 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1

