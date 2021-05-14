The Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Share Price Is Up 105% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

While Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 24% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. It's fair to say most would be happy with 105% the gain in that time. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for five years, so spare a thought for those caught in the 54% decline over the last three years: that's a long time to wait for profits.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Weibo achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 45% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 15% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:WB Earnings Per Share Growth May 14th 2021

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Weibo's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Weibo shareholders gained a total return of 34% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 15% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Weibo .

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

