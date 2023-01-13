The Weekend Tea: America's Most (and Least) Affordable Cities to Rent In

Prices for just about everything have rocketed higher over the past couple of years—and perhaps most noteworthy among these rising prices is the cost of putting a roof over your head.

The good news: That pain isn't shared equally across the U.S. Home, condo and apartment shoppers who are able to pick their spots will find much more forgiving costs in certain parts of the country. The bad news: In other parts, people who aren't in a position to move are facing downright crushing costs.

Today, we'll look at both sides of that coin—namely, the cheapest and most expensive places to rent in America—with a little help from home-search site HousingList.

The Tea: When the media talks about housing costs, they typically focus on the cost of…well, houses. In other words: home prices and mortgages.

And there's been plenty to talk about on that front over the past few years.

YATI Tip: Did you make a New Year's financial resolution? Start with our free Excel budget template.

The median sales price of a home leaped by 38% between January 2020 and July 2022 (the most recent data available from the U.S. Census Bureau). In dollar figures, that's a jump from $329,000 to $454,900.

The biggest drivers of those costs have been demand and mortgage rates (how much in interest people have to pay to take out a home loan). While both dipped during the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, they soared thereafter. Demand surged as many workers—suddenly allowed to work from home—fled cities for the suburbs, exurbs and rural areas. And in 2022, as the economy reheated, the Federal Reserve was forced to aggressively raise its benchmark interest rate, which in turn brought up mortgage rates…by a lot.

"Mortgages are becoming less affordable," says Mitch Barrick, head of the research and analysis team at HousingList. "Homeowners that bought a home in 2022 are paying quite a bit more each month in interest than those that were lucky enough to buy a home in 2020 or 2021 when mortgage rates were historically low."

How much more?

Consider this: The rate on a 30-year mortgage started 2020 around 3.7%, then dropped to below 2.7% at their lowest during COVID. Today? They sit above 6.3%. That's a monster difference for homeowners.

Check out the monthly payment (minus taxes and fees) on the same $400,000 house based on those three different mortgage rates:

2.7%: $1,622

$1,622 3.7%: $1,841

$1,841 6.3%: $2,476

In other words, if you bought that house today, you'd be paying $854/month more in interest than if you bought the same house, for the same price, near the start of 2021. (And chances are, that house would have ballooned in price between then and now, so the total mortgage would be even higher!)

Less talked about are rental costs.

To be fair, that makes sense: Roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population owns a home, while only a third rent. But rental costs disproportionately affect younger people: About two-thirds of Americans younger than 35 rent—the highest percentage of renters (by a lot!) for any age group.

Still, renters have felt the pain over the past few years. During the same period that home prices have risen 38%, rents have swelled by about 28%—from $1,585 per month to $2,023, according to Rent.com.

The cause? When a flood of new prospective homebuyers and mortgage rates quickly drove up housing prices, many people were priced out of homeownership, forced to settle for renting instead. Also, many people who had been cohabitating started venturing out on their own, putting even more upward pressure on rental prices.

"We've also found that short-term rental services like Airbnb and Vrbo have had a negative effect on the rental and housing market," Barrick says, "As more landlords convert their long-term rentals to short-term rentals, the supply of available long-term rental homes will decrease and lead to an increase in rent."

Landlords are turning long-term rentals into short-term rentals because they can generate much more income that way. Take New York City, where a 1-bedroom apartment rents at a median cost of $3,860 per month, but the average cost of an Airbnb rental in NYC is $198-$221 per night.

YATI Tip: Save money by paying your mortgage off earlier. Here are 5 tips on how.

"Even if it's only booked (on Airbnb) for 20 nights out of the month, it will still bring in more than a month's worth of rent at $3,960 to $4,420 per month," Barrick says, adding that in other cities, such as San Diego, landlords can earn "four to five times as much each month [on Airbnb] than they would by renting an apartment long-term."

The Take: So, if you're looking for a new place to live, it sounds like both of your options are pretty dire. But while rising prices have a high "wow" factor, what really matters is affordability.

On that front, renting is certainly more affordable than homeownership—in fact, over the past few months, the difference has become greater than it has been in decades. A great illustration of this comes from a December Fortune report using First American Data & Analytics data:

"Consider a hypothetical first-time homebuyer taking out the average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage in October of just over 6.9%, with a 5% down payment on a home at the 25th-percentile sale price. We're using the 25th percentile because first-time homebuyers are much more likely to buy a less expensive home.

"After accounting for the total monthly homeownership cost and comparing it with the median rent by market, it was better to rent than to own for potential first-time homebuyers in 47 of the 50 top U.S. markets. The three exceptions were Birmingham, Memphis and Pittsburgh."

Even then, renting is a much different economic burden depending on which area of the country you live in. Rent is relatively cheap in some areas, relatively expensive in others—and unsustainably expensive in a few places.

To give you an idea of where you can find cheap rents, or where you'd be likely to struggle with expensive rents, consider these lists of the least and most affordable rent on one- and two-bedroom apartments. "Affordable" refers to what percentage of median annual household income goes toward rent. (In other words, if you're only paying 20% of your income on rent, that's clearly a better situation than paying 40%.)

You can view a fuller list on HousingList to see if your city is on there, but from here, you can see just how wide the chasm is.

For instance, Wichita, Kansas, has some of the cheapest rent in America; a one-bedroom apartment in Wichita has a median price of $690 per month, while a two-bedroom is slightly higher at $850 a month. Meanwhile, the median rent for a one-bedroom in NYC is $3,860 and for a two-bedroom is $4,300 per month. Likewise, the median one-bedroom rent in Miami is $2,510 and $3,400 for a two-bedroom apartment.

In some instances, the percent of income going to rent seemed almost impossibly high. In Miami, for instance, some 92% of income would be spent on rent alone for a two-bedroom apartment, effectively leaving 8% for utilities, food and other necessities.

"I believe because we're using median data that the extremely wealthy are skewing the numbers slightly," Barrick says. "But with that being said, it does seem that [in several cities, the price of rent] does not seem to be sustainable."

YATI Tip: Make your building more secure, convenient for residents, with video intercom systems.

What's ahead for housing costs?

Home prices continue to rise, but Liz Young, Head of Investment Strategy at SoFi, notes that "mortgage activity has fallen 81% since the peak in early 2021, and it took a real dive last year with rising rates—down 67% since the end of 2021." While that should put some downward pressure on costs, "home prices and rents … can take an irritatingly long time" to reflect that activity.

Rental prices have actually been on the decline in recent months, and experts largely expect those costs to moderate. One popularly theorized driver of lower rents in the year would be if the U.S. economy falls into a recession and unemployment starts to grow—not exactly how most people would want to catch a break on rent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.