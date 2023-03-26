The Weekend Tea: Buyback Tax Hike Proposal: 5 Questions Answered

When anyone invests in the stock market, the most commonly expected payoff is "capital appreciation"—in everyday terms, "stonks go up." Your shares rise, you make money.

However, there's another broad term you should be aware of if you invest in the market: shareholder rewards. This can mean a number of things, but in short, there are several ways companies can use cash or other incentives to make owning their stock more appealing.

One of those rewards—corporate stock buybacks—has become a target in Washington. The U.S. started taxing these buybacks this year, and a new proposal could quadruple those taxes.

Today, we're going to explain why this matters, what kinds of stocks could be impacted, and talk about the chances of this tax hike getting through D.C.

The Tea: What's better than having your stock go higher? Getting a little something extra on the side.

That's the general idea behind shareholder rewards.

The least common kind of shareholder reward also happens to be the most interesting. Some consumer corporations actually dole out benefits you can use, just for being a shareholder. Cruise line operators Carnival (CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), for instance, actually provide up to $250 worth of onboard credits for holding their respective shares. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)—the name behind Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, and Hotel Indigo, among others—provides booking discounts to IHG shareholders (subject to availability, of course.)

Not as fun, but ultimately much more lucrative over time, are the two most common shareholder rewards:

Dividends: These are cash payments directly to shareholders. Many companies (dubbed " dividend stocks ") dole these out regularly. In the U.S., they typically pay every quarter, though some pay monthly, while others only pay semiannually or even annually. How powerful are these cash dividends when you reinvest them? According to Hartford Funds and Morningstar data, "Going back to 1960, 69% of the total return of the S&P 500 Index can be attributed to reinvested dividends and the power of compounding ."

Thing is, stock buybacks sound good in theory, but they don't always work out well in practice. They also tend to disproportionately benefit wealthier investors. And as such, they've recently become the target of a new tax—one that could get stepped up significantly in the months or years to come.

The Take: Today, we're going to answer five pressing questions about this presidential proposal. To help out, we talked to Austin Graff, CFA, founder and Chief Investment Officer of investment management firm Opal Capital, and Portfolio Manager for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income Fund (DIVZ).

1. What's Being Proposed?

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed last August, included a 1% tax on corporate stock buybacks that took effect at the start of 2023. During February's State of the Union address, President Joe Biden called for a quadrupling of that tax—to 4%.

2. What Kinds of Companies Will This Affect?

Some companies tend to provide their executives and other employees not just with cash salaries, but also generous "stock-based compensation" (SBC), where they issue lots of new shares to these workers. However, issuing new shares actually "dilutes" other shareholders by making their shares worth less, so these companies typically offset SBC with large stock buyback plans.

"The larger SBC companies tend to be technology-related," Graff says, referring not just to the technology sector, but also tech-related companies in the consumer discretionary and communication sectors. "Tech companies tend to pay their employees in stock because as the stock goes up, it's a good way to juice the compensation ranks."

These companies faced a unique situation in 2022, when many of these previously successful tech-based stocks started losing significant value.

"When stock prices go down with companies that pay a lot in SBC, they tend to 'true-up' that compensation," Graff says. "If you have a good employee, you don't want them saying, 'I thought I was making X, and now I'm making 70% of X.' You want to get them back up to X so they don't start looking elsewhere. So they'll either [lower the exercise price of the shares], or top it off with cash." That's good for the employees, but negative for investors.

So far, the 1% tax hasn't seemed to do much to dissuade companies from big buybacks. Chevron (CVX) announced a $75 billion buyback program earlier this year, and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) said it would add $40 billion to its share-repurchase program.

"I don't know that 4% is the right number for the tax," Graff adds. "But as the tax increases, you'll eventually see a point at which companies say it doesn't make sense to pay this tax to pay SBC to our executives."

3. Will Companies Pay More Dividends Instead?

The short answer is "it depends on how high the taxes go." And it's not a straightforward equation.

You'll often hear that buybacks are better than dividends because you don't pay a tax on buybacks, but depending on your income level, you do pay a tax on dividends—either 15% or 20%. (If you fall into the 10% or 12% federal tax brackets, you pay no tax on dividends.)

So right now, the current 1% buyback tax, which is paid by the company, is pretty minimal. But if it goes up to 4%, that starts to become a significant additional cost that's paid by a company. Then they start having to think about their return on capital (how well they turn capital into profits).

"Return on capital is skewed because of the fact that the company pays the tax on buybacks, but the individual pays the tax on dividends," Graff says. "So if you're to calculate RoC from the company's perspective, you'd be netting out the buyback tax from your own income, whereas you wouldn't net out the tax paid on dividends because it's being paid on the end investor level.

"In other words, it doesn't mean the buyback tax has to go up to 15%-20% for it to be a perfect comparison [to the 15%-20% investors pay on dividends] and to make a company prefer paying money out in dividends instead."

The number is likely somewhere between 1% and 15%. But in general, "as a buyback tax increases, you'll see companies favor more dividends," he says.

4. Is That a Net Win for Investors?

At least to Graff, the answer is an emphatic "yes." That's largely because he's in the camp that believes most executives are horrible at timing buybacks.

"They usually buy back lots of shares at high levels, and buy fewer shares at low levels," Graff says. "It's the exact opposite of what you want to do. You want to buy low and sell high; they're buying high and doing nothing when stock prices are low."

5. What Are the Chances This Passes?

As toxic as the words "tax hike" are in politics, Graff thinks some sort of stock buyback tax increase has a decent chance of passing in the next few years—and he's not alone.

"Here are the dynamics at play," Graff says. "We have an overleveraged government, and interest rates are rising, so it's harder for the government to service its debt.

"This is quite possibly one of the easiest sources of revenue to go after because it's an elected tax. You're not required to buy back shares, so you can choose whether you want to do this."

Whether a 4% increase passes, or something more modest, is up for debate.

"Proposals to increase the tax, from 1% of net buybacks to 4%, could increase the cost to 2% of income, but may fall short in Congress," says Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst, Product Management, for S&P Dow Jones Indices. But he acknowledges that "some increase is likely, given the bipartisan backing."

"From conversations I've had, people think Republicans won't allow a tax increase," Graff adds. "But when challenged on how to balance the budget, they relinquish that this is one of the most palatable tax increases you could get through."

Thanks for sitting through this week's heaping helping of tax news. Join us next week, when we discuss how adrenaline junkies get their rush from watching paint dry.

