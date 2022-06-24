Elon Musk continued to boost Dogecoin on social media even as one investor sued him for $258 billion, accusing him of masterminding a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency.

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz

Learn: Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023

Elsewhere, we looked at red flags to look for when investing in cryptocurrency, as well as some crypto purchase that burned investors and five long-term currencies to consider.

Check out the Week in Crypto.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Week in Crypto: Elon Musk, Red Flags & More

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.