The Week in Crypto: Elon Musk, Red Flags & More
Elon Musk continued to boost Dogecoin on social media even as one investor sued him for $258 billion, accusing him of masterminding a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency.
Elsewhere, we looked at red flags to look for when investing in cryptocurrency, as well as some crypto purchase that burned investors and five long-term currencies to consider.
Crypto News
- Elon Musk Tweets Support for Dogecoin After Being Named in $258 Billion Pyramid Scheme Suit
- LinkedIn Crypto Fraud: As FBI Deems It ‘Significant Threat,’ What Should You Watch Out For?
- Coinbase Rival Binance Sets Up Price War With Zero-Fee Bitcoin Trading
Crypto 101
- Crypto Investing: 5 Red Flags To Watch For
- These 6 Cryptos Have Really Burned Investors
- NFT vs. Crypto: What Is the Difference?
- How To Tell Whether a Cryptocurrency Is Legitimate
Crypto Trending
- 5 Best Long-Term Cryptocurrencies To Buy for 2022
- What Is a Crypto Wallet?
- Shiba Inu (SHIB): What It Is, What It’s Worth and Should You Be Investing?
- Amp Token: Is It a Good Investment?
- Is Polygon (MATIC) a Good Crypto Investment?
- XRP Ripple Price Prediction: 2022-2030
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Week in Crypto: Elon Musk, Red Flags & More
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.