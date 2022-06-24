Cryptocurrencies

The Week in Crypto: Elon Musk, Red Flags & More

Chris Cluff GOBankingRates
Elon Musk continued to boost Dogecoin on social media even as one investor sued him for $258 billion, accusing him of masterminding a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency.

Elsewhere, we looked at red flags to look for when investing in cryptocurrency, as well as some crypto purchase that burned investors and five long-term currencies to consider.

