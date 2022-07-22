The Week in Crypto: Digital Land Plots, NFT Rentals & More
We took a deep dive into NFTs this week, detailing how to create them, how to trade them and how to play NFT games. We also examined the digital real estate market (does it have a future or is it just a fad?) and the concept of NFT rentals in play-to-earn games.
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments
In trending news, we looked at whether Bitcoin, Ethereum and the rest have what it takes to emerge from this crypto winter.
Check out all of that and more in The Week in Crypto.
NFTs & Games
- How Do Crypto Prices Affect NFT Values?
- Are Digital Land Plots Worth the Investment?
- NFT Rentals: The Next Step in Play-To-Earn Games
- How Do You Create an NFT?
- How To Buy and Sell NFTs
- Celebs Who Have Invested in NFTs
- NFT Games: How Easy Is It To Play?
- How To Build an NFT Community
- What Are BlockChain Games?
Trending
- Will Crypto Recover?
- How To Fork a Cryptocurrency
- Coinbase Stock Price Prediction
- 8 of the Best Penny Cryptocurrencies To Buy
- What Does HODL Mean?
- VeChain Price Prediction 2022
More From GOBankingRates
- Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men - Here's Why
- Ending Soon! Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25 for the 2022 Small Business Spotlight
- Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These Alternative Investments
- 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Week in Crypto: Digital Land Plots, NFT Rentals & More
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.