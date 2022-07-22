We took a deep dive into NFTs this week, detailing how to create them, how to trade them and how to play NFT games. We also examined the digital real estate market (does it have a future or is it just a fad?) and the concept of NFT rentals in play-to-earn games.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments

In trending news, we looked at whether Bitcoin, Ethereum and the rest have what it takes to emerge from this crypto winter.

Check out all of that and more in The Week in Crypto.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Week in Crypto: Digital Land Plots, NFT Rentals & More

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.