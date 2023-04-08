The Week Ahead – US CPI Report to Test Fed Sentiment

On the Macro

FXEmpire.com -

It’s a quieter week ahead on the economic calendar, with the US CPI report and the Bank of Canada in focus.

For the Dollar:

After a quiet start to the week, the US CPI report will be in focus on Wednesday. Investors are assessing whether the Fed can squeeze in another interest rate hike or hit the pause button. Labor market and ISM private sector PMI numbers revealed small cracks in the US economy, while the US Jobs Report caused a spike in bets of a 25 basis point interest rate hike in May.

On Thursday, initial jobless claims will draw interest ahead of retail sales and consumer sentiment figures that wrap up the week.

While the numbers will influence, we expect the FOMC meeting minutes to impact. However, after post-FOMC meeting economic data, investors may consider the minutes dated.

For the EUR:

It’s a relatively quiet week for the EUR.

Euro area retail sales and industrial production figures will draw interest on Tuesday and Thursday. However, investors should consider revisions to German (Thurs), French (Fri), and Spanish (Fri) inflation numbers.

Beyond the economic indicators, investors should monitor ECB Executive Board member speeches.

For the Pound:

It is a busy week ahead for the Pound. The February GDP report will draw interest on a busy Thursday. While the GDP number will be the key, manufacturing production figures and trade data will also influence.

Other stats include BRC Retail Sales Monitor (Tues), RICS House Price Balance (Thurs), and Labor Productivity (Fri).

While the stats will influence, investors should consider BoE commentary and reports.

BoE Governor Bailey speaks on Wednesday and Thursday, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill on Thursday, and MPC Member Silvana Tenreyro on Friday.

With the BoE concerned over credit conditions, investors should also digest the BoE Credit Conditions Survey on Thursday. Last week, Tenreyro talked about having to cut rates earlier and warned of the negative impact of tight credit conditions on the UK economy.

For the Loonie:

It is a big week ahead on the economic calendar for the Loonie.

The Bank of Canada is in the spotlight on Wednesday, delivering the first interest rate decision of the first quarter. With economists expecting the BoC to stand pat, the BoC monetary policy report, rate statement, and press conference will be the focal points.

On Friday, manufacturing sales figures should have a muted impact on the Loonie.

However, the OPEC Monthly Report will likely influence on Thursday.

Out of Asia

For the Aussie Dollar:

It is a relatively quiet week ahead for the Aussie Dollar.

Consumer and business sentiment figures will guide the AUD/USD on Tuesday ahead of the all-important employment numbers on Thursday.

Last week, RBA Governor Philip Lowe warned that a rate pause does not translate into an end to monetary policy tightening. The employment numbers will influence RBA sentiment.

RBA Assistant Governor Bullock speaks on Wednesday and could move the dial.

For the Kiwi Dollar:

For the Kiwi Dollar, it is a quiet week. Electronic card retail sales on Thursday will draw interest ahead of Business PMI numbers on Friday.

While the stats will influence, sentiment toward the global economic outlook will continue to provide direction. We expect inflation and trade data from China to provide direction to the Kiwi.

For the Japanese Yen:

It is a quiet week for the Japanese Yen. Current account numbers are due on Monday. We don’t expect the figures to influence the Yen, with geopolitics and sentiment toward the global economy as key drivers.

Out of China

Inflation numbers for March will be in focus on Tuesday. Economists forecast a pickup in inflationary pressure that could spook investors early in the week.

However, trade data will also draw interest on Thursday.

Geopolitics

The war in Ukraine and China-Russia relations will remain the focal point.

