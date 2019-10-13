The Week Ahead – Brexit, Earnings, Stats and the IMF and EU Summit in Focus

On the Macro

For the Dollar:

It’s a busier week ahead on the economic calendar.

NY Empire State Manufacturing figures for October get the week going on Tuesday. The focus will then shift to September retail sales figures due out on Wednesday.

With a heavy reliance on consumer spending, the numbers will need to be in line with forecasts to provide Dollar support.

On a busy Thursday, September building permit and housing start figures are due out along with October’s Philly FED Manufacturing numbers.

September industrial production and the weekly jobless claims figures are also due out.

With no material stats due out on Friday, Wednesday’s retail sales and Thursday’s Philly FED numbers will have the greatest impact.

Outside of the stats, trade war chatter will continue to be a factor, as will any further talk of impeachment.

The Dollar Spot Index ended the week down by 0.55% to $98.301.

For the EUR:

It’s also a relatively quiet week ahead on the economic data front.

Industrial production figures on Monday and German and Eurozone economic sentiment figures on Tuesday will influence early in the week.

The Eurozone’s September inflation and industrial production figures due out on Wednesday will also provide direction.

We would expect finalized inflation figures out of France and Italy to have a muted impact on the EUR, however.

With no material stats due out in the latter part of the week, geopolitical risk will remain in focus.

Any talk of U.S tariffs on EU goods and chatter on Brexit ahead of the 19th October EU Summit will also need considering.

The EUR/USD ended the week up by 0.58% to $1.1042.

For the Pound:

It’s another busy week ahead on the economic calendar.

Key stats include employment figures due out on Tuesday, inflation figures on Wednesday and retail sales numbers on Thursday.

On the data front, claimant counts, inflation and retail sales figures will be the key drivers in the week.

On the Brexit front, there would be more upside for the Pound should Johnson finalize a deal ahead of next weekend’s EU Summit.

The GBP/USD ended the week up by 2.73% to $1.2668.

For the Loonie:

It’s a relatively busy week ahead on the data front.

Key stats include September inflation figures due out on Wednesday and August manufacturing sales numbers due out on Thursday.

On the data front, we would expect the inflation figures to be the key driver in the week.

From elsewhere, trade data, industrial production and 3rd quarter GDP numbers out of China will also influence.

The Loonie ended the week up by 0.83% to C$1.3203 against the U.S Dollar.

Out of Asia

For the Aussie Dollar:

It’s another relatively quiet week ahead.

Key stats are limited to September’s employment numbers due out on Thursday.

On the monetary policy front, the RBA minutes are due out on Tuesday and could pressure the Aussie Dollar should there be suggestions of more rate cuts to come.

From elsewhere, economic data out of China on Monday and Friday will also influence.

The Aussie Dollar ended the week up by 0.34% to $0.6794.

For the Japanese Yen:

It’s a relatively quiet week ahead on the economic calendar.

Key stats are finalized industrial production figures due out on Tuesday and inflation and trade data on Friday.

We would expect the stats to have a relatively muted impact on the Yen, however.

Geopolitics and economic data out of the U.S and China will likely have the greatest impact in the week.

The Japanese Yen ended the week down by 1.26% to ¥108.29 against the U.S Dollar.

For the Kiwi Dollar:

Stats are on the quieter side in the week ahead.

Economic data is limited to 3rd quarter inflation figures that are due out on Wednesday. We can expect the Kiwi to be particularly sensitive to the numbers.

From elsewhere, stats from China will also influence in the week.

The Kiwi Dollar ended the week up by 0.27% to $0.6337.

Out of China:

It’s a busy week on the economic data front. Economic data includes trade data due out on Monday and inflation figures on Tuesday.

The focus will then shift to a busy Friday. Stats on Friday include fixed asset investment, industrial production and 3rd quarter GDP numbers.

We expect trade data, industrial production, and the GDP numbers to have the greatest impact on market risk sentiment.

The impact of any weak numbers could be buffered, however, by any further positive chatter on trade.

The Yuan ended the week up by 0.83% to CNY7.0892 against the Greenback.

Geo-Politics

Impeachment: With the U.S and China making progress on trade, impeachment chatter could return in the week ahead.

Trade Wars: 15th October U.S tariffs on Chinese goods have been postponed as progress was made last week. For real progress to be made, however, the U.S would need to remove existing tariffs that continue to hurt the Chinese economy. Expect more chatter in the week, which will influence risk sentiment.

UK Politics: Brexit talks continue, with a deal now needed to support further the Pound ahead of the EU Summit. Any suggestions that the latest proposal is inadequate and expect the Pound to slide.

The Rest

Earnings: It’s a big week ahead, with U.S banks Citi, Goldman, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo announcing.

EU Summit: It is make or break for Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers. Will there finally be an agreement for the British PM to take back to parliament?

IMF Annual Meeting: Chatter on the global economy and what can be done to drive growth will influence. Will there be any agreements to ramp up fiscal spending to offset the effects of the ongoing U.S – China trade war?

