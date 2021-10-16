The Week Ahead – A Busy Economic Calendar Will Put the Majors in the Spotlight

On the Macro

It’s another busy week ahead on the economic calendar, with 50 stats in focus in the week ending 22nd October. In the week prior, 56 stats had been in focus.

For the Dollar:

Industrial production will be in focus in a quiet start to the week.

With little else to consider, we can expect market sensitivity to the numbers.

The focus will then shift to Philly FED Manufacturing and weekly jobless claims figures on Thursday.

Wrapping things up, prelim private sector PMIs for October. Expect the services PMI to be key.

In the week ending 15th October, the U.S Dollar Index fell by 0.14% to 93.937.

For the EUR:

Early in the week, finalized September inflation figures for the Eurozone will be in focus on Wednesday.

Expect any upward revisions to drive EUR demand.

Consumer confidence figures for Eurozone and Germany will also influence ahead of a busier Friday.

On Thursday, Germany’s GfK consumer climate numbers are due out along with flash Eurozone consumer confidence figures.

On Friday, prelim October private sector PMIs for France, Germany, and the Eurozone will be key, however.

Following softer numbers for September, the markets will be looking for a pickup in private sector activity.

For the week, the EUR rose by 0.28% to $1.1601.

For the Pound:

It’s another busy week ahead on the economic calendar.

On Wednesday, September inflation figures will be in focus. With the BoE highlighting the downside risks of inflation to the UK economy, expect Pound sensitivity to the numbers.

At the end of the week, retail sales figures for September and prelim private sector PMIs will also have a material impact on the Pound, however.

On the monetary policy front, BoE Gov. Bailey is scheduled to speak on Tuesday.

The Pound ended the week up by 1.00% to $1.3751.

For the Loonie:

It’s a relatively busy week ahead on the economic calendar. Mid-week, inflation figures for September will be in focus.

Wrapping things up on Friday will be retail sales figures.

On the monetary policy front, the BoC’s Business Outlook Survey will also draw interest on Monday.

The Loonie ended the week up 0.83% to C$1.2368 against the U.S Dollar.

Out of Asia

For the Aussie Dollar:

Business confidence will be in focus on Thursday, with the NAB quarterly survey results due out.

On the monetary policy front, the RBA meeting minutes are due out on Tuesday, which will draw plenty of interest.

The Aussie Dollar ended the week up by 1.53% to $0.7421.

For the Kiwi Dollar:

It’s another quiet week ahead.

3rd quarter inflation figures will be in focus, which will draw plenty of interest.

Softer inflation figures would weigh on the Kiwi following the RBNZ’s latest rate hike.

From elsewhere, economic data from China will also be key, however.

The Kiwi Dollar ended the week up by 1.84% to $0.7067.

For the Japanese Yen:

A quiet week ahead leaves the Japanese Yen in the hands of market risk sentiment.

Economic data includes trade data and inflation that will draw interest, however.

At the end of the week, prelim private sector PMIs for October will also be in focus.

The Japanese Yen fell by 1.76% to ¥114.22 against the U.S Dollar.

Out of China

It’s a busy week ahead on the economic calendar.

Industrial production, fixed asset investment, and retail sales figures for September will be in focus early in the week.

3rd quarter GDP numbers, also due out on Monday, however, will be key for the global financial markets.

On the monetary policy front, the PBoC will also set the LPRs on Wednesday.

The Chinese Yuan ended the week down by 0.13% to CNY6.4357 against the U.S Dollar.

Geo-Politics

Nothing new to consider in the week ahead, with China continuing to be the key area of focus.

