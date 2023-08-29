The Watchwords of Growing Markets in Real Estate Investing

By Andrew Hall

Real estate is a dream, in the sense that it is infinitely complex, flows like watercolor paint and will slip away from you if you let it. So many factors are at play that any reasonable person should feel overwhelmed, no doubt--but you can always do your due diligence. In the real estate business, data is king, but what data matters most and where do you find it? Let me give you some general advice as a starting point:

To understand a human-centric market, you must free yourself from a narrow view on data.

Fluctuations in real estate markets are not predictable cycles that smoothly roll through time. The housing market is deeply entwined with macroeconomic and socio-sentimental events. We've seen the effects of this relationship during the market crash of 2008, coming as it did after years of soaring market metrics. Even recently, Covid-19 related housing pressures pushed costs to unprecedented heights, defying every prior prediction such that even with adjustments to key financial policy points the market remains at a dizzying level in many places.

In times of particular uncertainty in an already complex market, we need evergreen watchwords to keep us on the right path. Identification of opportunity markets is about far more than finding a place to make a few dollars. If you can not accurately model the present, you have no hope for the future.

This approach is not as usual as one might hope. Previous and present financial disasters show that there is more to this than mere economic advantage; This vital process is essential not only to optimizing returns, but also to guarding against a time of unprecedented market risk.

Watchword I - People Are Smart, Watch Them Closely

So goes a classic maxim, “Real estate is local.”

Anyone over 30 should have heard this repeated ad infinitum, but few really grasp the core issue. A proper understanding of any real estate market begins first with an understanding of local demographic data. Start first with basic metrics: population growth, age distribution, average income and mean level of education. These are important in that order for a market to flourish.

We'll limit ourselves to one example for brevity. Consider Austin, Texas in this case. It's no secret that the Austin market has seen massive population growth in the last decade, particularly among young professional millennials. The city started out with affordable and spacious dwellings compared to the traditional elite cities like New York City or San Francisco, and so naturally became a sensation.

With the rising demand for housing paving the way for mid-sized businesses to flee the soaring taxes and stifling sociopolitical culture that comes with a California address, it's no surprise that so many jumped at the chance. Today, Austin stands among giants and is looking more and more likely to supplant the old icons. It's considered a smart choice for real estate investment by many due to the cache value of its long-term growth trend, and I can only agree.

Follow the people, and you will find a market that will welcome you.

Watchword II - No Movers, No Market

Austin is a beneficiary of our first principle phrase, but in the migration game every winner must also create a loser. Follow the resettlement trends back to their origins and you will find markets that no longer have the energy to change. Stifling policy from the state government is an obvious problem in markets like California or New York, but state-level policy does not always dictate strictly to the market.

Consider the case of Massachusetts, where there exists a significant divide between local polity and state government. Many consider the state entirely uninvestable and disregard it out of hand (and I've been guilty of this as well). The real story is more nuanced; Individual cities and towns struggle against state government to create growth conditions against the odds. These towns have movers, so they’re living markets.

Admirable effort on the local level creates pockets of opportunity in states that would otherwise be uninvestable, because movement is always profitable. It is not an accident that these rising towns get the majority of intrastate migration, increasing housing demand and creating strong opportunities for development-type investment in particular.

Similarly, positive migration states like Florida and Texas tend to experience a general rise in housing demand. While this can make the whole region profitable, the most vibrant real estate markets will always be local. Look closely, down to the district level, and you will find places that shine with the possibility for high long-term ROI.

Watchword III - Where People Lift Together, Growth Happens

People say "You shouldn't live to work, you should work to live!" I do not believe anyone actually takes that advice, in practice. For better or for worse, peoples' lives orbit around their workplace. When seeking an opportune investment market, you can gain as much insight from other markets as you can from the real estate market. Identify broad industries that are primary and localized and measure their worth to see how the market stacks up.

In the United States the three greatest indicators are local entertainment, precision manufacturing, and medical service providers--in that order.

First and least is medical providers. Large hospitals are huge drivers of employment and tend to massively increase the income level of an area, with even the least compensated employees in a well-run hospital system generally making a comfortable wage.

Further, these large hospitals tend to support a network of smaller specialist service centers and clinics across the area, so even if a hospital is not in the town you are researching, consider it as a factor and look for local specialist clinics. Even if these clinics are independent businesses in reality, for our purposes we can consider them symbiotic entities living under the umbrella of the large hospital. If you find these small service providers in the area, consider that space covered by the influence of the hospital.

Second and important is precision manufacturing, such as high-quality machining, aerospace manufacturing, final automotive assembly or pharmaceutical/medical product manufacturing. While low-skill manufacturing has been heavily outsourced and is rare in the United States today, there has been a general increase in high-skill manufacturing as demand for high-quality products has increased in the United States.

These manufacturers are significant drivers of employment for hard workers who earn solid compensation. No one will want a nice place to hang their hat at the end of the day quite like a manufacturing worker, no matter how much of his day he spends in a clean room or at a precision plasma cutting table--treasure the presence of these people.

Third and most important is the local tapestry of service providers and general sentiment. High employment rates in an area massively raise housing demand, and the socioeconomic situation of the local service economy will tell you things that a professional real estate market report will never see. Walk the streets and ask yourself about these human factors:

Are the shops and restaurants attractive? The day-to-day amenities that attract people create a huge number of jobs and raise the standard of living (and therefore, housing expectations) of everyone who lives in the area, including the service employees.

Do you feel safe where you are? Real crime statistics are often cited in professional reports, but they tend to be misleading put down in ink. The perceived general sense of safety (or lack of it) is far more important to the desire of people to live in a neighborhood and often does not directly match the statistical reality. No disconnected survey can reveal this information no matter how much you pay a firm to produce it... but a properly-formatted Twitter search that targets the local area can let you take a peek at the actual concerns of the people living there, for free. Avoid Facebook for this, as its users skew toward the geriatric porch-sitter and the confidently ill-informed.

Most importantly: Is the place beautiful, and does it smell beautiful? This might sound like a strange sticking point to emphasize at first blush, but people are heavily motivated by their eyes and noses. Air quality and visual appeal rise sharply in a city by lining key streets with properly-maintained trees and adding aesthetically pleasing parks.

This causes a significant improvement in local quality of life for a relatively low cost in terms of public works, so the quality of these things should be noticed. Local people often take these things for granted, but the real estate investor can not. A city that lacks these beautiful spaces is a massive red flag, and should only be considered if you see an opportunity to create those places in the near term. Nobody wants to live somewhere ugly that stinks--this basic wisdom can save you an uncountable number of headaches.

One caveat to the service market metric: A strong service economy existing in the absence of major local employers generally indicates a tourist- and vacation-centric community. Be aware of this where it exists, and tailor offerings to the types of customers that you can expect to vacation in that area.

Watchword IV - The Past Is The Future Is The Past

Trend analysis is a favorite of the traditional real estate expert, but they usually put a massive amount of time, money and effort into drawing the wrong conclusions.

Looking for growing markets in the data is a good first step to research, but you need to know which metrics to look at. Ignore your instinct to focus directly on current prices. If you allow yourself to be dazzled by dollar amounts at first look, you will miss far more important information. The actual price of an individual property means less to your job--if it is high, it just means your price of entry is higher. If it is low, you can move a larger volume of properties. It serves almost no purpose to you aside from that.

The important factors in your analysis should all be vectors. For the uninitiated, a vector is a piece of mathematical data that has both a value and a direction of travel. A trend can be predicted from a relatively small set of data points if they all point clearly in the same direction, and there is nothing more powerful for predicting the future than basing your prediction on only the most recent relevant data--the older the data, the more stale it is at predicting the trend.

Another key insight on data analysis is that you will draw the wrong conclusion every time by looking too closely. Every rising market will have small periods of downturn. Every falling trend will have sharp rebounding spikes that foolish people will call a change in fortune, and they will lose their shirts every time. Relying on short-term data is simply gambling, with an equal chance to be right or wrong. If you do this, you might as well save yourself the time and cost of research and just flip a coin.

Local real estate market trends are best understood like the flow of a river. You can rely on it to flow in the correct general direction, but the bumps and rapids can give hell to the unwary. Take a broader approach. Always zoom out until your data trend is smooth, and you will know the past and future better than any prophet.

Andrew Hall is a lifetime learner who enjoys staying at the forefront of technological advancements in a variety of fields, ensuring he can bring innovative solutions to any project he undertakes. His current project is Paperclip Asset Management, a fund designed to bring together a lean team of technical experts to the world of fund management and real estate.

