The Warning High-Yield Stock Investors Shouldn't Ignore

September 30, 2023 — 05:32 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

Rising interest rates threaten the bottom line for many companies, including ones with high dividend yields. But before you buy high-yield stocks, there are some things investors need to understand. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down the very real risks that many investors may not be fully considering with their dividend stocks. Stocks discussed: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) and Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 30, 2023.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Rexford Industrial Realty and Terreno Realty. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rexford Industrial Realty and Terreno Realty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

