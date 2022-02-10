The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Has One More Step to Recovery

By Stjepan Kalinic

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) was not spared the substantial correction in the last months, as it bottomed over 35% off its highs.

Yet, just like the company managed to lean onto digital during the turmoil of 2020, it is now leaning onto its brick and mortar operations, performing much better than expected.

Q1 FY 2022 Earnings

Non-GAAP EPS: US$1.06 (beat by US$0.43)

US$1.06 (beat by US$0.43) Revenue: US$21.81b (beat by US$860m)

US$21.81b (beat by US$860m) Revenue Growth: +34% Y/Y

+34% Y/Y Net income: US$1.15b

Highlights

Parks, Experiences and consumer products units grew 100% Y/Y revenues to US$7.2b

The average revenue per user (the U.S and Canada) was US$6.68

Disney+ growth was 11.8 million subscribers, bringing it to a total of 129.8m

CEO Bob Chapek noted that Disney+ releases should play a significant role in content distribution – acknowledging the shift from theater to digital releases.

Furthermore, he stated that Parks, Experiences, and Product segment posted the second-best quarter of all time. This is a significant achievement as it signals normalization of the brick and mortar operations demand after 2 years.

Meanwhile, digital growth outperformed, as expectations were 7 million subscribers while it brought 11.8 million.

What's the estimated valuation?

We will use a two-stage Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, which considers two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period, heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second "steady growth" period. First, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible, we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available, we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value.

We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.95b US$7.11b US$9.07b US$14.2b US$15.9b US$17.1b US$18.1b US$18.9b US$19.7b US$20.3b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x11 Analyst x11 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.66% Est @ 5.93% Est @ 4.73% Est @ 3.89% Est @ 3.3% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% US$3.7k US$6.3k US$7.5k US$11.0k US$11.5k US$11.7k US$11.6k US$11.4k US$11.1k US$10.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$97b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value. This is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For some reasons, a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case, we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way, as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$20b× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.5%– 1.9%) = US$447b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$447b÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= US$237b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$334b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$147, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently.

Remember, though, that this is just an approximate valuation.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate, and the other is the cash flow. The DCF does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of its potential performance.

Given that we are looking at Walt Disney as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or the weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which accounts for debt. We've used 6.5% in this calculation, which is based on a levered beta of 1.092.

Looking Ahead:

Disney's example shows a well-thought strategy where the company switches focus between the physical and digital depending on the necessity. Looking back, it seems like the Disney+ launch in late 2019 was exceptional timing, but we're positively surprised how quickly the company adjusted and revitalized the revenues of their staple products. The last chapter in its recovery would be to reinstate the dividend.

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk-free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Walt Disney, we've compiled three pertinent elements you should assess:

Financial Health: Does DIS have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does DIS's growth rate compare to its peers and the broader market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity, and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore : Low debt, high returns on equity, and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

