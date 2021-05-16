The Walt Disney Company Just Recorded A 478% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.0% to US$174 in the week after its latest quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$16b were what the analysts expected, Walt Disney surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.49 per share, an impressive 478% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:DIS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Walt Disney's 24 analysts is for revenues of US$67.9b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Walt Disney is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.47 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$69.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.26 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a decent improvement in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$208, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Walt Disney at US$230 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$147. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Walt Disney's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 35% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.0% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 16% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Walt Disney to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Walt Disney following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Walt Disney. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Walt Disney going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Walt Disney (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

