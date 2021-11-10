The Walt Disney Co Reports Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Walt Disney Co (DIS):

-Earnings: $160 million in Q4 vs. -$710 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.09 in Q4 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $791 million or $0.37 per share for the period. -Revenue: $18.53 billion in Q4 vs. $14.71 billion in the same period last year.

