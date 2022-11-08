The Walt Disney Co Q4 sales increase

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) reported a profit for fourth quarter of $162 million

The company's earnings totaled $162 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $20.15 billion from $18.53 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $162 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.09 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $20.15 Bln vs. $18.53 Bln last year.

