The Walt Disney Co Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $694 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $254 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.93 billion or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $21.24 billion from $20.15 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $694 Mln. vs. $254 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.14 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q4): $21.24 Bln vs. $20.15 Bln last year.

