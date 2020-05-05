The Walt Disney Co Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $0.53 billion, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $5.59 billion, or $3.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 billion or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to $18.01 billion from $14.92 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.20 Bln. vs. $2.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $18.01 Bln vs. $14.92 Bln last year.

