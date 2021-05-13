The Walt Disney Co Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $901 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $460 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.4% to $15.61 billion from $18.03 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q2): $15.61 Bln vs. $18.03 Bln last year.

