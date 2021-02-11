The Walt Disney Co Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $0.02 billion, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $2.11 billion, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.59 billion or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.2% to $16.25 billion from $20.88 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $0.59 Bln. vs. $2.82 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $16.25 Bln vs. $20.88 Bln last year.

