Markets
DIS

The Walt Disney Co Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $2.11 billion, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $2.79 billion, or $1.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.3% to $20.86 billion from $15.30 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q1): $20.86 Bln vs. $15.30 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular