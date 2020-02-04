The Walt Disney Co Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $2.11 billion, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $2.79 billion, or $1.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.3% to $20.86 billion from $15.30 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q1): $20.86 Bln vs. $15.30 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.