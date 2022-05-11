The Walt Disney Co Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $470 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $901 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.11 billion or $1.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.3% to $19.25 billion from $15.61 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $470 Mln. vs. $901 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $19.25 Bln vs. $15.61 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.