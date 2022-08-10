The Walt Disney Co Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.41 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $0.92 billion, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.3% to $21.50 billion from $17.02 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.41 Bln. vs. $0.92 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $21.50 Bln vs. $17.02 Bln last year.

