The Wage Gap Persists Into Retirement

Men and women contribute to their 401(k) at similar rates -- 7.9% and 7.5% of income, respectively. But combined with the wage gap -- a woman, on average, earns about 80 cents for every dollar a man makes -- the difference can compound and leave women with far less retirement income.

After 40 years in which a man and woman earned the average salary for their gender, the man would end up with a 401(k) balance that could generate a $2,200-a-month lifetime payout, but the woman would get only $1,500 a month, according to data compiled by Human Interest, a 401(k) provider for small and midsize businesses. "Just like savings can compound, the wage gap can compound, too, by the time a woman reaches retirement," says Jeff Schneble, CEO of Human Interest.

Married people tend to be better savers than singles. And married women save more in their 401(k) -- an average of 9.0%, compared with 8.2% for men.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.