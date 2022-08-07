The VP of Corporate Development of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU), Thomas Kampfer, Just Sold 39% Of Their Holding

We'd be surprised if Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP of Corporate Development, Thomas Kampfer, recently sold US$186k worth of stock at US$31.00 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 39% in their holding.

Cohu Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by VP of Corporate Development Thomas Kampfer was not the only time they sold Cohu shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$301k worth of shares at a price of US$30.11 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$30.48). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 39% of Thomas Kampfer's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 6.20k shares worth US$193k. But they sold 49.83k shares for US$1.6m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Cohu shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:COHU Insider Trading Volume August 7th 2022

Does Cohu Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cohu insiders own about US$30m worth of shares. That equates to 2.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Cohu Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cohu (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

