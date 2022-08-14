The VP & Chief Accounting Officer of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), Brian Doerger, Just Sold 63% Of Their Holding

Some eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Brian Doerger, recently sold a substantial US$595k worth of stock at a price of US$49.13 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 63%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At eBay

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Robert Swan, for US$2.9m worth of shares, at about US$73.15 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$49.44. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in eBay didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:EBAY Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Does eBay Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.3% of eBay shares, worth about US$73m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About eBay Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for eBay (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

