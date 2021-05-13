The voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Share Price Has Gained 198%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 54% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 198% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

voxeljet isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

voxeljet actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 12%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 198%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:VJET Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that voxeljet has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 198% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with voxeljet (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like voxeljet better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.