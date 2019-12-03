Dividends
VAM

The Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

The Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.116 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.85% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.75, the dividend yield is 10.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VAM was $13.75, representing a -6.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.65 and a 2.23% increase over the 52 week low of $13.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VAM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

