The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$1.9m in the last 12 months

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Vita Coco Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-CEO & Director Martin Roper for US$875k worth of shares, at about US$9.06 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$11.73. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 204.82k shares for US$1.9m. But insiders sold 45.00k shares worth US$588k. Overall, Vita Coco Company insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:COCO Insider Trading Volume October 4th 2022

Insiders At Vita Coco Company Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Vita Coco Company. Specifically, Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Burth ditched US$588k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 13% of Vita Coco Company shares, worth about US$85m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Vita Coco Company Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Vita Coco Company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Vita Coco Company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

