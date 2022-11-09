Markets
COCO

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q3, misses estimates

November 09, 2022 — 07:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.258 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $12.990 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $124.043 million from $115.669 million last year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $7.258 Mln. vs. $12.990 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.15 -Revenue (Q3): $124.043 Mln vs. $115.669 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $422 Mln to $427 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COCO

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter