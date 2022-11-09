The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q3, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.258 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $12.990 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $124.043 million from $115.669 million last year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $7.258 Mln. vs. $12.990 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.15 -Revenue (Q3): $124.043 Mln vs. $115.669 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $422 Mln to $427 Mln

