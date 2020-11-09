The Vision Behind the Center for Board Excellence, Then and Now, with Byron Loflin

As the corporate governance environment continues to evolve, Nasdaq Governance Solutions is committed to evolving with it. In 2019, Nasdaq acquired the Center for Board Excellence, expanding its suite of solutions and providing organizations with more tools to help them drive governance excellence.

From Seattle to New York, meet a few of the bright minds on the Nasdaq Board Engagement team. These individuals play an integral role in helping boards and leadership teams simplify compliance processes, identify growth opportunities, and turn feedback into strategic action. With years of insight and expertise, they have become an invaluable part of the Nasdaq family.

Today, we hear from Byron Loflin, Global Head of Board Engagement at Nasdaq and Founder of the Center for Board Excellence, who speaks to his experience.

Tell us about your background and history with the Center for Board Excellence.

From a young age, I was interested in leadership issues, especially as they pertained to racial dynamics. After years of deep exposure to global and local business in my early career, I attended several classes in honor of the 100th Anniversary of my alma mater, Harvard Business School, which talked about the power of a board of directors. At that time, I recognized three key things: 1) I don’t see enough people of color on boards, 2) I don’t see enough women on boards, and 3) that means we don’t have enough diversity of thought on boards to really assess risk appropriately. With this vision in mind, I convinced several colleagues to join me in building the software for Board Evaluations, CEO Evaluations, and Directors’ and Officers’ Questionnaires. I could joke and say that I naively started a business, but that wasn’t it at all. I used my early interest in leadership issues to build meaningful relationships with leaders that allowed me to bring these concepts together and create this vision for board engagement and effectiveness. I knew that we could help improve boardrooms by further developing these relationships and help leaders work together, challenge one another, and start measuring what works and what doesn’t. I find that many CEOs and directors seek board excellence, as well as demonstrated commitment to hard work by the team they’re working with—like Nasdaq Board Engagement.

Why is Nasdaq the perfect home for the Center for Board Excellence?

Nasdaq is a great home for the Center for board Excellence because the future of business is in reimagining the markets and, therefore, reimagining capitalism in the future. I sensed Nasdaq’s interest in governance excellence was authentic. As I have developed relationships and gotten to know the Nasdaq leadership team, I love to see the teamwork and vision they have for Nasdaq’s future. Ultimately, being a part of Nasdaq is acting on the original Center for Board Excellence mission, vision, and values to improve business by improving engagement across boards and leadership teams.

Given your experience working with boards, what unique lens do you take when conducting board evaluations?

Ten years ago, when I interviewed Jay Lorsch, one of the top luminaries in governance globally, I asked him what the average performance was of boards today. He was quick to respond with a D+, a failing grade at Harvard and most business schools. I saw the need to raise that average over the next ten years. What I’m observing, in the different boards I’m working with, is that they are growing and improving because they are finally measuring their progress. Unless we challenge boards and leaders to be more accountable and think more holistically about board performance, we will fail to improve global board performance.

What is one piece of advice you always give board members?

My first and foremost piece of advice to board members is to check their ego at the door. It is essential to exercise dissent when necessary, as long as it is constructive dissent. Negative or destructive dissent is harmful to a board, but constructive dissent encourages open and honest conversation, fueling board growth and innovative thinking. Lifelong learning is also essential—being a board member is not solely a retirement plan. Commit to knowing the company’s business, where it is going, and where it may go.

What is your vision for the Nasdaq Board Engagement team throughout the next year?

I approach everything we do though a vision, mission, values, and goals lens. At Nasdaq, we are deeply committed to product excellence—with our Nasdaq Boardvantage® board portal, disclosure software like OneReport, Directors’ and Officers’ Questionnaires, and the CEO and Board Evaluations platform I started. My vision for Nasdaq Board Engagement is to drive board effectiveness through products that serve the needs of boards uniquely well, particularly in the area of performance self-evaluation. The mission is to do this unexpectedly well, so that our clients’ corporate governance improves impactfully. The present goal is to be a trusted partner doing this with over 1,000 boards —we are on target to hit this goal.

Nasdaq Board Engagement serves clients by delivering distinct value through our qualitative and quantitative board and leadership evaluation and governance and compliance products and services. Click here to learn more about our solutions for boards and meet the Nasdaq Board Engagement team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.