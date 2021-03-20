The Vice President of Human Resources of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL), Terri Kemp, Just Sold 38% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) should probably be aware that the Vice President of Human Resources, Terri Kemp, recently divested US$314k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$12.56 each. That sale was 38% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Terri Kemp was the biggest sale of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$11.43. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AXL Insider Trading Volume March 20th 2021

I will like American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.8% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings shares, worth about US$23m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.