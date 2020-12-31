The Very Long-Term Case for DPW Holdings

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Once we get back to normal, one of the technologies you should truly advantage is global air travel. Having visited many parts of the world, I’ve gained an education that you can’t get from textbooks. And one of the lessons I’ve learned is that when it comes to foreign policy, Americans are probably the most naïve people. And this is where DPW Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) and specifically, DPW stock has a clear advantage.

But first, let me justify the above statement. I apologize if I sounded controversial. When I said that Americans are naïve, I’m specifically referring to ultra-conservative American whites. Earlier this year, Chicago Tribune writer Dahleen Glanton blasted the naivete that whites and communities of color will suffer similarly from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Certainly, that disenfranchised communities bore the brunt of the damage speaks volumes about this sanitized assumption.

But this simplistic attitude isn’t just limited to domestic social issues but rather, applies to overarching issues like international relations, which is where DPW stock mainly trades. Investing in undervalued companies that are primarily levered to the defense industry, DPW Holdings is a necessary but cynical business. And business is about to get better because we collectively fail to understand how the world works.

I was reared and educated on Nixon, Reagan, and white Jesus. Therefore, I appreciated the no-nonsense foreign policy rhetoric of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 electoral race. But later, Trump and the Republican party started to lose me on the let’s be friends with Russia nonsense.

Off the record, I discovered that many white Trump supporters really weren’t supporting conservative ideals but rather, race-based nationalism; hence, the recent phenomenon of white majoritarians screaming “Destroy the GOP!”

Gullibly, these whites enthusiastically believe that because Russians are (mostly) white, we Americans have shared interests with them. We do not. If we did, they wouldn’t point their nuclear warheads at us. Furthermore, while we blame the Muslim boogeymen, it’s the AK-47 rifle, invented by a Russian white man, that was the instrument of death for millions, including tens of thousands of American servicemembers, most of whom are white.

Friends? No. But this is where the narrative for DPW stock gets interesting.

DPW Stock and the Coming Military Landscape

Perhaps no other incident reflects the sad state of affairs of contemporary American conservativism than President Trump’s deflection of the recent Russian cyberespionage breach, blaming China on zero evidence. I have a feeling President Ronald Reagan wouldn’t be so acquiescent to the Russians.

Look, China is not our friends, let’s be clear about that. But let’s also be clear that then-Senator John F. Kennedy warned us 60 YEARS AGO about Chinese dominance in the Asia-Pacific region. If I may be frank, Kennedy was a brilliant, visionary white man gunned down by another white man (or white men, if you prescribe to alternative theories).

Interestingly, modern conservative white majoritarians love whining about how they’re “losing” America. But consistently, the authors of their pain are other white people. Best example, if whites voted monolithically, Democrats would never win any election. Yet we continue to chase the “exotic other” boogeymen (like Muslims and Chinese) while ignoring the belligerents from within.

The Plot Thickens

To be fair, the U.S. must fiercely prosecute Islamic radicalism and China’s blatant economic warfare (for example, intellectual property theft). But for four years, we’ve barely handed the Russians slaps on the wrist, presumably under the Trumpian notion that whites won’t betray whites. Ha!

Indeed, earlier this year, The Nation contributor Michael T. Klare warned that a world war could break out in the Arctic. Cynically, such a scenario would benefit defense-related investments like DPW stock. Though the headline might sound hyperbolic, you’ve got to realize that the Arctic is resource rich. Naturally, this makes it a prime conflict zone.

Though we’re rapidly moving toward electrified and renewable energy infrastructures, these developments won’t stop our addiction to fossil fuels, primarily due to their high-energy density. As well, the present infrastructure will take many years to transition. It’s also vital to point out that the Arctic also provides valuable food resources (i.e. fishing rights).

If the next military focus shifts to the Arctic, then DPW stock may benefit more than other defense investments. That’s because under DPW is the Coolisys Technologies business, which specializes in command-and-control systems that operate under “harsh environments with extreme reliability.”

If I know anything about the Arctic, it’s most certainly a harsh environment.

Returning Normalcy to Foreign Policy

According to CNN, President Trump went soft on Russia 37 times during his administration. Many have suspected that there was a racial element to this acquiescence. After all, the Russians are just as subversive as our Chinese adversaries, yet the latter has been the almost-exclusive target of Trump’s ire, so much so that bigotry against Asian Americans have skyrocketed this year.

Still, it wasn’t until the President’s white nationalist/identitarian/majoritarian/whatever you want to call them supporters began demanding a split from the mainstream (and therefore racially inclusive) GOP that this whiteness factor became clear.

While the subject remains open for debate, I personally believe that Trump’s fondness for conservative white men made him vulnerable to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s superior intellectual gamesmanship. Where I disagree with the liberal mainstream media is the constant questioning of whether Trump is racist or not. Honestly, no one cares.

Bottom Line

Trump’s alleged inner racism bears no relevance on our daily lives. But his views on race may have mattered significantly in U.S. foreign policy, as CNN detailed. Not prosecuting and stymieing the Russians with the same vigor as the Chinese was a mistake, as the Arctic situation indicates.

Fortunately, our defense industry never lost sight of the big picture. Furthermore, President-elect Joe Biden likely understands that we face threats from both China and Russia. That’s a huge long-term positive for DPW stock as it suggests our adversaries will be defined by their actions, not by the color of their skin.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

