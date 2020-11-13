The Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Third-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

It's been a good week for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 6.5% to US$0.45. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$37m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Vertex Energy losing US$0.10 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Vertex Energy after the latest results. NasdaqCM:VTNR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Vertex Energy from three analysts is for revenues of US$177.7m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 29% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 92% to US$0.045. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$177.9m and US$0.047 per share in losses. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

The average price target held steady at US$2.50, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Vertex Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$4.00 and the most bearish at US$1.50 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Vertex Energy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 29% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.3% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Vertex Energy to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$2.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Vertex Energy analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Vertex Energy is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

