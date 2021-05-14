The Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Share Price Has Gained 147%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 27% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. Like an eagle, the share price soared 147% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Because Veoneer made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Veoneer actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 19%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 147%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:VNE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Veoneer is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Veoneer will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Veoneer shareholders have gained 147% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 27% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Veoneer .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

