The Various Ways Higher Yields Impact the Economy and Markets

| "I used to think that if there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president or the pope or as a .400 baseball hitter. But now I would like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody." -James Carville

| An orderly de-risking | "Defensive hedges mean de-risking has been orderly. Cleaner positioning, oversold technicals and better seasonals raise the chances of relief rally...But medium-term outlook is tricky and bonds look increasingly attractive to us post recent selloff, albeit more in EU than US.

| stubborn inflation?

| the various ways higher yields impact the economy/markets...

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + Oil LOWER / Dollar + TYields HIGHER

| MSFT (higher) + GOOG (lower) reported earnings this morning

THEMES: US10YR Yield @ 5%ish | equity market sentiment falling | escalation of Middle East tensions | S&P trading below key 200 moving average | Chinese markets lower, CSI300 index diving below its 1yr low today + lowest level since Feb 2019 | About 25% of S&P 500 companies have reported, 78% have exceeded expectations | earnings season has underwhelmed thus far

-by Shon Wilk

DJ +0.2% S&P500 -0.7% Nasdaq -1.3% R2K -1.1% Cdn TSX -0.2%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.1% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.900%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,977, WTI -0%, $84; Brent -0%, $88, Bitcoin $34,343

2) #QualityMatters

3) Job market still strong enabling Fed to stay hawkish | economy resilient but may potentially weaken | financial conditions tightening + yields rising abruptly may turn Fed dovish



4) Tech/Comms top outperformers on the year | defensives remain top underperformers...

5) A blockbuster Q3 GDP growth expected but future remains uncertain

6) This week:

-global flash PMIs on Tuesday will be among the key highlights.

-preliminary US Q3 GDP report + personal income and spending data.

-ECB decision on Thursday

-corporate earnings: focus on Big Tech firms + major oil + healthcare companies.

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

Investors Flee ESG Funds Without Clear Targets, Morningstar Says - BNN

-Investors in Europe are dumping ESG funds that lack clear sustainability goals, as the market braces for a major overhaul of environmental, social and governance regulations.

-More than €20 billion euros ($21 billion) flowed out of so-called Article 8 funds in the third quarter, bringing exits over the last six months to €42 billion, according to a report by Morningstar on Wednesday.

Exclusive: Shell cuts low-carbon jobs, scales back hydrogen in overhaul by CEO - Reuters

-Shell will cut around 15% of the workforce at its low-carbon solutions division and scale back its hydrogen business as part of CEO Wael Sawan's drive to boost profits, it said on Wednesday.

-The staff cuts and organizational changes come after Sawan, who took the helm in January, vowed to revamp Shell's strategy to focus on higher-margin projects, steady oil output and grow natural gas production.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

Blinken says he will work with China's Wang Yi to calm Middle East - NIKKEI

says he with - Blinken tells UN: US does not want war with Iran but will defend itself- RTRS

tells but will defend itself- Southern Gaza in Israel's sights as world leaders seek pause in fighting-RTRS

in as in Inside the secret rifts and rows consuming EU'S top corridors-BBG

the and China: Investigation on Foxconn’s operations is ‘normal law enforcement’-SCMP

on operations is Europe’s money markets are on alert for stricter ECB bank reserve rules- BBG

are on for stricter reserve rules- European Central Bank meets as bond markets wobble-CNBC

meets as Bank of England rate decision on knife-edge-TELE

rate on China money markets suggest even more PBOC support required-BBG

even German business sentiment improves but recession fears remain-RTRS

but The age of debt-fuelled profligacy is well and truly over-TELE

is well and World at ‘tipping point’ following government debt binges-TELE

at following Chalmers resists RBA rates risks-AFR

resists Japan weighs spending of $33 bln on measures to fight inflation-RTRS

spending of to Some big Wall Street investors call top in Treasury yields after 5% hit - RTRS

big call in after - Trump ally Mike Johnson becomes latest GOP house speaker nominee-MSN

becomes Scoop: House GOP scrutinizes Biden's aid to Palestinians-AXIOS

to China needs deep reform , not temporary fixes, to reanimate economy-SCMP

, not to China to choose fiscal muscle over big reforms to revive economy-RTRS

to big reforms to revive Midea Group applies for Hong Kong listing; biggest IPOs in recent history- SCMP

applies for listing; in recent history- China Stimulus to make ‘big impact,’ ex-PBOC official says- BBG

to ‘big official says- China's Country Garden deemed in default on dollar bond for first time-BBG

AstraZeneca boss Sir Pascal Soriot commits another 5 years at the top - TIMES

boss another - Petrobras' capital reserve to be used only to pay dividends, says CFO- RTRS

to be to says CFO- Vinted weighs €200mn share sale as sustainable fashion booms-FT

weighs share sale as Singapore's GIC ties up Vedanta Group's Sterlite Transmission $1 bn JV-ET

ties up Ferrexpo chair urges Kyiv to spare miner in anti-oligarch campaign- FT

chair to spare in campaign- Magellan chairman drops $100b ambitions as CEO departs-AFR

chairman ambitions as Google-parent Alphabet's cloud division misses revenue estimates-RTRS

Visa profit beats estimates on post-pandemic travel boost-RTRS

on CoStar Group trims annual revenue forecast on weak property market- MSN

on weak property market- U.S. tells Nvidia to halt shipping some AI chips to China immediately-NIKKEI

to some to CFM says more than half of engines w/ suspect parts have been removed - MSN

says of - Boyd Gaming bottom line miss leads shares down 3%-MSN

line shares UFC signs its biggest-ever sponsorship deal with Anheuser-Busch-BBG

its deal with Bank of Montreal is exploring sale of RV loan portfolio-BBG

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Oil holds losses as fears of a wider Middle East war ease back-BBG 2) Iraqi PM says foreign oil companies in Kurdistan to resume production within a month if agreement reached over contracts-RTRS 3) US energy M&A slows in Q3, but October's mega deals to spark activity – Enverus-RTRS 4) Saudi Arabia to continue cooperating with Russia in OPEC+ deal - RIA quotes minister-RTRS 5) U.S. likely to tighten sanctions on Iran crude oil amid Israel-Hamas war, RBC’s Helima Croft says-CNBC