People looking at ticker symbols on a stock screen

Nasdaq Markets Outlook

The Various Ways Higher Yields Impact the Economy and Markets

October 25, 2023 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by Nasdaq IR Intelligence

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

#marketseverywhere | No Markets Outlook until 11/6 - ON VACAY! 

| "I used to think that if there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president or the pope or as a .400 baseball hitter. But now I would like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody." -James Carville

figure 3

* source: JP Morgan

figure 25

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

!! CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR INVESTOR RELATIONS PULSE SURVEY !!

survey

| An orderly de-risking | "Defensive hedges mean de-risking has been orderly. Cleaner positioning, oversold technicals and better seasonals raise the chances of relief rally...But medium-term outlook is tricky and bonds look increasingly attractive to us post recent selloff, albeit more in EU than US. 

-Emmanuel Cau, Barclays

figure 2
figure 14
figure 15

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

| stubborn inflation?

chart 1

* source: Oxford Research

| the various ways higher yields impact the economy/markets...

the lagged effects of tigehtening

* source: Piper Sandler

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + Oil LOWER / Dollar + TYields HIGHER

| MSFT (higher) + GOOG (lower) reported earnings this morning

THEMES: US10YR Yield @ 5%ish | equity market sentiment falling | escalation of Middle East tensions | S&P trading below key 200 moving average | Chinese markets lower, CSI300 index diving below its 1yr low today + lowest level since Feb 2019 | About 25% of S&P 500 companies have reported, 78% have exceeded expectations | earnings season has underwhelmed thus far

-by Shon Wilk

DJ +0.2% S&P500 -0.7% Nasdaq -1.3% R2K -1.1% Cdn TSX -0.2%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.1% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.900%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,977, WTI -0%, $84; Brent -0%, $88, Bitcoin $34,343

oil

* source: CNBC

sentiment = MEH
large cap

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

2) #QualityMatters

in uncertain markets

* source: Piper Sandler

3) Job market still strong enabling Fed to stay hawkish | economy resilient but may potentially weaken | financial conditions tightening + yields rising abruptly may turn Fed dovish

odds of 25bps


* source: CME FedWatchTool, created by Gavin Zaentz

4) Tech/Comms top outperformers on the year | defensives remain top underperformers...

5) A blockbuster Q3 GDP growth expected but future remains uncertain

exhibit 1

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

6) This week:

-global flash PMIs on Tuesday will be among the key highlights.

-preliminary US Q3 GDP report + personal income and spending data.

-ECB decision on Thursday

-corporate earnings: focus on Big Tech firms + major oil + healthcare companies.

Week ending

* source: Grindstone Intelligence

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

Investors Flee ESG Funds Without Clear Targets, Morningstar Says BNN 

-Investors in Europe are dumping ESG funds that lack clear sustainability goals, as the market braces for a major overhaul of environmental, social and governance regulations.

-More than €20 billion euros ($21 billion) flowed out of so-called Article 8 funds in the third quarter, bringing exits over the last six months to €42 billion, according to a report by Morningstar on Wednesday.

Exclusive: Shell cuts low-carbon jobs, scales back hydrogen in overhaul by CEO Reuters 

-Shell will cut around 15% of the workforce at its low-carbon solutions division and scale back its hydrogen business as part of CEO Wael Sawan's drive to boost profits, it said on Wednesday. 

-The staff cuts and organizational changes come after Sawan, who took the helm in January, vowed to revamp Shell's strategy to focus on higher-margin projects, steady oil output and grow natural gas production.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

  • Blinken says he will work with China's Wang Yi to calm Middle East-NIKKEI
  • Blinken tells UN: US does not want war with Iran but will defend itself-RTRS
  • Southern Gaza in Israel's sights as world leaders seek pause in fighting-RTRS
  • Inside the secret rifts and rows consuming EU'S top corridors-BBG
  • China: Investigation on Foxconn’s operations is ‘normal law enforcement’-SCMP
  • Europe’s money markets are on alert for stricter ECB bank reserve rules-BBG
  • European Central Bank meets as bond markets wobble-CNBC
  • Bank of England rate decision on knife-edge-TELE
  • China money markets suggest even more PBOC support required-BBG
  • German business sentiment improves but recession fears remain-RTRS
  • The age of debt-fuelled profligacy is well and truly over-TELE
  • World at ‘tipping point’ following government debt binges-TELE
  • Chalmers resists RBA rates risks-AFR
  • Japan weighs spending of $33 bln on measures to fight inflation-RTRS
  • Some big Wall Street investors call top in Treasury yields after 5% hit-RTRS
  • Trump ally Mike Johnson becomes latest GOP house speaker nominee-MSN
  • Scoop: House GOP scrutinizes Biden's aid to Palestinians-AXIOS
  • China needs deep reform, not temporary fixes, to reanimate economy-SCMP
  • China to choose fiscal muscle over big reforms to revive economy-RTRS
  • Midea Group applies for Hong Kong listing; biggest IPOs in recent history-SCMP
  • China Stimulus to make ‘big impact,’ ex-PBOC official says-BBG
  • China's Country Garden deemed in default on dollar bond for first time-BBG
  • AstraZeneca boss Sir Pascal Soriot commits another 5 years at the top-TIMES
  • Petrobras' capital reserve to be used only to pay dividends, says CFO-RTRS
  • Vinted weighs €200mn share sale as sustainable fashion booms-FT
  • Singapore's GIC ties up Vedanta Group's Sterlite Transmission $1 bn JV-ET
  • Ferrexpo chair urges Kyiv to spare miner in anti-oligarch campaign-FT
  • Magellan chairman drops $100b ambitions as CEO departs-AFR
  • Google-parent Alphabet's cloud division misses revenue estimates-RTRS
  • Visa profit beats estimates on post-pandemic travel boost-RTRS
  • CoStar Group trims annual revenue forecast on weak property market-MSN
  • U.S. tells Nvidia to halt shipping some AI chips to China immediately-NIKKEI
  • CFM says more than half of engines w/ suspect parts have been removed-MSN
  • Boyd Gaming bottom line miss leads shares down 3%-MSN
  • UFC signs its biggest-ever sponsorship deal with Anheuser-Busch-BBG
  • Bank of Montreal is exploring sale of RV loan portfolio-BBG 

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Oil holds losses as fears of a wider Middle East war ease back-BBG 2) Iraqi PM says foreign oil companies in Kurdistan to resume production within a month if agreement reached over contracts-RTRS 3) US energy M&A slows in Q3, but October's mega deals to spark activity – Enverus-RTRS 4) Saudi Arabia to continue cooperating with Russia in OPEC+ deal - RIA quotes minister-RTRS 5) U.S. likely to tighten sanctions on Iran crude oil amid Israel-Hamas war, RBC’s Helima Croft says-CNBC

Tags

Markets Stocks Economy Central Banks World Markets Oil Earnings Bonds

Subscribe to Nasdaq+ for full access.

Exclusive content, detailed data sets, and best-in-class trade insights to rewrite your portfolio for tomorrow.

Try Now ->
N logo blue square
Nasdaq IR Intelligence Investor Relations
More articles by this author ->
Massud Ghaussy, CFA

About the author

Massud Ghaussy, CFA, is part of Nasdaq's IR Insights team and delivers daily insights that empowers readers to get a sense of the important issues impacting the day's trading.

Text

 