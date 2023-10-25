The Various Ways Higher Yields Impact the Economy and Markets

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.
| "I used to think that if there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president or the pope or as a .400 baseball hitter. But now I would like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody." -James Carville
| An orderly de-risking | "Defensive hedges mean de-risking has been orderly. Cleaner positioning, oversold technicals and better seasonals raise the chances of relief rally...But medium-term outlook is tricky and bonds look increasingly attractive to us post recent selloff, albeit more in EU than US.
| stubborn inflation?
| the various ways higher yields impact the economy/markets...
1) KEY TAKEAWAYS
1) Equities + Oil LOWER / Dollar + TYields HIGHER
| MSFT (higher) + GOOG (lower) reported earnings this morning
THEMES: US10YR Yield @ 5%ish | equity market sentiment falling | escalation of Middle East tensions | S&P trading below key 200 moving average | Chinese markets lower, CSI300 index diving below its 1yr low today + lowest level since Feb 2019 | About 25% of S&P 500 companies have reported, 78% have exceeded expectations | earnings season has underwhelmed thus far
-by Shon Wilk
DJ +0.2% S&P500 -0.7% Nasdaq -1.3% R2K -1.1% Cdn TSX -0.2%
Stoxx Europe 600 -0.1% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.900%
Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,977, WTI -0%, $84; Brent -0%, $88, Bitcoin $34,343
2) #QualityMatters
3) Job market still strong enabling Fed to stay hawkish | economy resilient but may potentially weaken | financial conditions tightening + yields rising abruptly may turn Fed dovish
4) Tech/Comms top outperformers on the year | defensives remain top underperformers...
5) A blockbuster Q3 GDP growth expected but future remains uncertain
6) This week:
-global flash PMIs on Tuesday will be among the key highlights.
-preliminary US Q3 GDP report + personal income and spending data.
-ECB decision on Thursday
-corporate earnings: focus on Big Tech firms + major oil + healthcare companies.
2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE
Investors Flee ESG Funds Without Clear Targets, Morningstar Says - BNN
-Investors in Europe are dumping ESG funds that lack clear sustainability goals, as the market braces for a major overhaul of environmental, social and governance regulations.
-More than €20 billion euros ($21 billion) flowed out of so-called Article 8 funds in the third quarter, bringing exits over the last six months to €42 billion, according to a report by Morningstar on Wednesday.
Exclusive: Shell cuts low-carbon jobs, scales back hydrogen in overhaul by CEO - Reuters
-Shell will cut around 15% of the workforce at its low-carbon solutions division and scale back its hydrogen business as part of CEO Wael Sawan's drive to boost profits, it said on Wednesday.
-The staff cuts and organizational changes come after Sawan, who took the helm in January, vowed to revamp Shell's strategy to focus on higher-margin projects, steady oil output and grow natural gas production.
3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS
- Blinken says he will work with China's Wang Yi to calm Middle East-NIKKEI
- Blinken tells UN: US does not want war with Iran but will defend itself-RTRS
- Southern Gaza in Israel's sights as world leaders seek pause in fighting-RTRS
- Inside the secret rifts and rows consuming EU'S top corridors-BBG
- China: Investigation on Foxconn’s operations is ‘normal law enforcement’-SCMP
- Europe’s money markets are on alert for stricter ECB bank reserve rules-BBG
- European Central Bank meets as bond markets wobble-CNBC
- Bank of England rate decision on knife-edge-TELE
- China money markets suggest even more PBOC support required-BBG
- German business sentiment improves but recession fears remain-RTRS
- The age of debt-fuelled profligacy is well and truly over-TELE
- World at ‘tipping point’ following government debt binges-TELE
- Chalmers resists RBA rates risks-AFR
- Japan weighs spending of $33 bln on measures to fight inflation-RTRS
- Some big Wall Street investors call top in Treasury yields after 5% hit-RTRS
- Trump ally Mike Johnson becomes latest GOP house speaker nominee-MSN
- Scoop: House GOP scrutinizes Biden's aid to Palestinians-AXIOS
- China needs deep reform, not temporary fixes, to reanimate economy-SCMP
- China to choose fiscal muscle over big reforms to revive economy-RTRS
- Midea Group applies for Hong Kong listing; biggest IPOs in recent history-SCMP
- China Stimulus to make ‘big impact,’ ex-PBOC official says-BBG
- China's Country Garden deemed in default on dollar bond for first time-BBG
- AstraZeneca boss Sir Pascal Soriot commits another 5 years at the top-TIMES
- Petrobras' capital reserve to be used only to pay dividends, says CFO-RTRS
- Vinted weighs €200mn share sale as sustainable fashion booms-FT
- Singapore's GIC ties up Vedanta Group's Sterlite Transmission $1 bn JV-ET
- Ferrexpo chair urges Kyiv to spare miner in anti-oligarch campaign-FT
- Magellan chairman drops $100b ambitions as CEO departs-AFR
- Google-parent Alphabet's cloud division misses revenue estimates-RTRS
- Visa profit beats estimates on post-pandemic travel boost-RTRS
- CoStar Group trims annual revenue forecast on weak property market-MSN
- U.S. tells Nvidia to halt shipping some AI chips to China immediately-NIKKEI
- CFM says more than half of engines w/ suspect parts have been removed-MSN
- Boyd Gaming bottom line miss leads shares down 3%-MSN
- UFC signs its biggest-ever sponsorship deal with Anheuser-Busch-BBG
- Bank of Montreal is exploring sale of RV loan portfolio-BBG
Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Oil holds losses as fears of a wider Middle East war ease back-BBG 2) Iraqi PM says foreign oil companies in Kurdistan to resume production within a month if agreement reached over contracts-RTRS 3) US energy M&A slows in Q3, but October's mega deals to spark activity – Enverus-RTRS 4) Saudi Arabia to continue cooperating with Russia in OPEC+ deal - RIA quotes minister-RTRS 5) U.S. likely to tighten sanctions on Iran crude oil amid Israel-Hamas war, RBC’s Helima Croft says-CNBC
Massud Ghaussy, CFA, is part of Nasdaq's IR Insights team and delivers daily insights that empowers readers to get a sense of the important issues impacting the day's trading.