The Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) First-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

There's been a notable change in appetite for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 13% to US$19.21. Revenues of US$32m were in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.40, some 10% smaller than was expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:VAPO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Vapotherm's five analysts is for revenues of US$87.2m in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 37% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are forecast to balloon 20% to US$2.31 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$87.2m and losses of US$2.34 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$40.00, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Vapotherm analyst has a price target of US$45.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$32.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Vapotherm shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 46% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 47% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Vapotherm is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Vapotherm going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Vapotherm .

