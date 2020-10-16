Banking

The Van Wirdum Sjorsnado: Bitcoin Core 0.21 Supports Tor V3

Contributor
Bitcoin Magazine Bitcoin Magazine
Published
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRPtbq8_1is&feature=youtu.be

On this episode of The Van Wirdum Sjorsnado, Aaron and Sjors discuss one of the biggest releases in Bitcoin's history: Bitcoin Core 0.21. Specifically, they dive into how this release will add support for Tor V3 addresses, an important development for preserving privacy, and explain what this means and why it matters. The pair also discuss how new Bitcoin nodes find existing Bitcoin nodes when they bootstrap to the network.

Listen to the audio version here:

Helpful links for following along in the episode:

Specific topics covered:

  • How Tor works
  • Benefits of running a Bitcoin node behind Tor 
  • Discussing how Bitcoin node gossip addresses
  • Explaining how DNS works 
  • DNS is storing list of bitcoin nodes

