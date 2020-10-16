The Van Wirdum Sjorsnado: Bitcoin Core 0.21 Supports Tor V3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRPtbq8_1is&feature=youtu.be

On this episode of The Van Wirdum Sjorsnado, Aaron and Sjors discuss one of the biggest releases in Bitcoin's history: Bitcoin Core 0.21. Specifically, they dive into how this release will add support for Tor V3 addresses, an important development for preserving privacy, and explain what this means and why it matters. The pair also discuss how new Bitcoin nodes find existing Bitcoin nodes when they bootstrap to the network.

Listen to the audio version here:

Helpful links for following along in the episode:

Tor V3 (Onion) address support in Bitcoin Core: https://github.com/bitcoin/bitcoin/pu...

The ADDRv2 message added in BIP 155 that allows nodes to gossip those new Tor addresses: https://github.com/bitcoin/bips/blob/...

DNS seeds and the bootstrap problem: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/4...

Specific topics covered:

How Tor works

Benefits of running a Bitcoin node behind Tor

Discussing how Bitcoin node gossip addresses

Explaining how DNS works

DNS is storing list of bitcoin nodes

Follow Aaron van Wirdum on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AaronvanW

Follow Sjors Provoost on Twitter: @provoost

For more compelling video content from Bitcoin's original publication, subscribe and turn on notifications for the Bitcoin Magazine YouTube channel.

Connect with us on social media and join the conversation:

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive news and analysis before anyone else: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/subscribe

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.