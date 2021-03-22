The Covid-19 pandemic has changed so much about travel. Border closures and health precautions have led to the sharpest traffic decline in aviation history and tens of billions in losses for airlines.

Airlines have made many changes to help stay afloat. These include temporary measures that are sure to be phased out when the pandemic ends, like new cleaning protocols. Airlines have also made “permanent” changes—such as eliminating change fees—to try to get travelers to book flights now.

The Covid-19 pandemic is also sure to force lasting changes to how we travel. One of the places this is playing out is in business and first class cabins. Over the past few years, airlines have invested billions in new seats and incredible lounges to win valuable business and premium cabin travelers. Now that much of that demand has evaporated, the value proposition of business class has changed—in both good and bad ways.

Let’s take a look at how flying in business and first class is more appealing than ever.

Get Extra Space

Flying shoulder-to-shoulder next to other passengers has never been fun. However, after a year of being told to stay at least six feet apart, travelers are going to be even warier to cram themselves onto a flight.

Sure, most airplanes fully circulate the air every few minutes and use HEPA filters to remove most virus particles. However, in-flight transmission of Covid-19 is still possible—and has been proven to occur. That makes sitting next to a stranger even less appealing than before.

But there’s an easy way to get extra space when you fly: flying in a premium cabin.

Over the last decade, many airlines have upgraded their front cabin to feature private seats. Airlines like Delta and Qatar have gone so far as to install business class suites that feature a closing door. These new seats were designed and marketed with a focus on providing privacy. Now, these seat shells and walls double as physical barriers for respiratory droplets.

Even upgrading to a premium economy seat will give you a few more inches of space of legroom and between shoulders. But there’s more to it than just those few inches.

This extra space may mean the difference between having a 3-seat row in economy and a 2-seat row in premium economy. For those traveling as a couple, it’s going to feel a lot better to fly with an entire row to yourself rather than sharing it with a stranger.

Narrowing Cost Difference Between Economy and First

Another reason it’s getting even easier to upgrade to a premium cabin: a smaller price difference.

Airlines are struggling to fill business and first class with business travelers—and may continue to struggle to do so for years. So, airlines have dropped the price difference between economy and first class in the attempt to get any extra revenue from passengers.

Cheap First Class Flights

Take for example this flight from Miami (MIA) to New York Kennedy (JFK). Economy costs $64 each way, but a first class ticket costs just $189.

American Airlines is using an internationally-configured Boeing 777-200 on this 3-hour flight. That means the seats in first class are individual, lie-flat seats. So, for just $125 more, you can fly in this seat:

Instead of one of these seats:

Affordable premium cabin awards

Thanks to dynamic award pricing, we are seeing the mileage price gap between economy and premium cabins drop too. Sometimes shockingly so.

Since Delta ditched its award chart in 2015, it prices awards dynamically based on demand. Since demand is extremely low, award rates have fallen to unseen rates.

For example, at time of writing it is possible to book Delta’s nearly 6-hour flight from Seattle (SEA) to Cancun (CUN) for as few as 4,500 SkyMiles each way in Main Cabin. Or, for just 10,000 SkyMiles, you can fly in first class. That’s less than most award programs charge for an economy award!

American Airlines is also offering excellent premium cabin award rates through Web Special pricing.

Based on American Airlines’ award chart, a “MileSAAver” business/first class flight to Hawaii costs 55,000 AAdvantage miles each way. Plus there’s an additional 7,500-mile surcharge for flying on a plane with lie-flat seats. So, saver award flights in lie-flat first class seats cost 62,500 miles each way.

Yet, you can find first class award flights from much of the east coast to Honolulu (HNL) mostly in a lie-flat first class seat for as few as 45,000 AAdvantage miles each way. This isn’t just available for a few dates. Instead, this is the award price for most dates through January 2022—excluding the holidays.

Some options from Miami (MIA) to Honolulu (HNL) even have lie-flat seats on both flights.

On some dates, the first class price is a little higher, but the difference between economy and first class drops to just 15,000 miles.

That’s a very affordable difference for many award travelers. For more and more leisure travelers, the decreasing price difference between economy and first class is going to make it worth upgrading for the extra space. That’s especially true thanks to the following…

Higher Miles Account Balances

For many travelers, the pandemic canceled at least a year of trips. We have also had another year to build balances through credit card welcome bonuses and everyday spending. Add in temporary higher earning rates implemented during the past year and many of us are finding ourselves with plenty of points and miles to use.

So, even travelers who have stretched their points in economy in the past may be eyeing premium cabins. After all, it’s hard not to at least consider it.

Say that you have 30,000 SkyMiles and want to book a trip to Bogota. Typically you might not even have enough to book a round-trip economy award flight on Delta. Now, you can book a lie-flat Delta One seat for just 24,000 SkyMiles round-trip.

Booking Bucket List Experiences

Travelers who have collected a large enough balance of miles may want to book some of the best business and first class products in the world.

That’s the position in which I find myself. Although I have been fortunate enough to experience first class cabins in the past, I generally have been thrifty with miles. But, this year on the ground has made me realize that some of these incredible products won’t be around forever.

One of my favorite first class experiences was flying in Etihad’s A380 “The Apartments.” Due to the coronavirus, Etihad grounded its entire fleet of Airbus A380s and it doesn’t expect to fly the superjumbos until late 2021 at the earliest. As soon as the A380 is added back to the schedule, you can bet that points and miles enthusiasts will jump on any award availability.

So, I’m using my points and miles to book some of the incredible first class products I haven’t tried. From Singapore’s new A380 first class suites to ANA’s new “The Suite” product, I’m more willing to splurge more on premium cabin experiences. I suspect there are plenty of other travelers who feel the same way.

The Negative Changes to Value

Unfortunately, not all changes to business and first class have been good. The pandemic has been brutal for many industries, but especially the airline industry. Worldwide, airlines lost more than $100 billion in 2020. So, it’s understandable that airlines are looking for ways to save costs.

Airlines have cut back on meal service, eliminated drink offerings besides water and closed lounges—for starters. All of this adds up to a much less luxurious first and business class experience than what you would have experienced on the same flight before the pandemic.

Flying in Business Class During the Pandemic

For example, for my only international trip during the pandemic, I flew Turkish Airlines business class from Atlanta (ATL) to Istanbul (IST) in September 2020. I was thrilled to have a comfortable, new, and spacious seat with plenty of spacing and dividers between seats.

However, I was disappointed by many other aspects of the experience. Understandably due to a reduction in passengers, priority security lanes and lounges were only open for limited hours and neither was available for my flight.

Onboard, the airline offered a cold boxed dinner and breakfast. To drink, Turkish limited alcohol options to just beer and wine—the same offerings that are typically available in Turkish Airlines economy class.



The food and drink were perfectly adequate, but the experience falls far short of the award-winning dishes and “expert flying chefs” experience that Turkish Airlines still advertises on its website.

Turkish blamed the cuts on the pandemic. Sure, there might be a marginal health risk for a flight attendant to prepare a hot meal or a mixed drink. But, it seemed that the cuts were more for cost-cutting than for safety reasons.

If business travel is slow to return—and airline losses continue—we will see if the creature comforts of business and first class return. Or perhaps temporary cuts will become permanent. If so, the value of the soft product in business and first class is certainly reduced.

Bottom Line

Flying in business or first class has gotten a lot more appealing because of the pandemic. Many passengers are willing to pay for extra space. Plus, the price difference between economy and first class has narrowed.

Couple that with sky-high mileage balances and there’s a lot of reasons to book a premium cabin. Just keep in mind that the experience may not be what you’ve seen advertised.

