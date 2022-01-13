The Value Investor's Secret Weapon: The PEG Ratio

(1:00) - Value Investing Superstars: Using The Peg Ratio To Find Strong Stocks

Welcome to Episode #264 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

What if you could buy value stocks that also had great growth?

Does such a stock even exist?

The father of value investing, Benjamin Graham, believed it did. He was the first value investor to look for the added boost of growth when buying value stocks.

How to Screen for Value Stocks with Growth

The easiest way to find value stocks that also have growth is to use the PEG ratio.

The PEG ratio is the P/E divided by growth rate. A PEG ratio under 1.0 usually indicates that the company is undervalued but also has growth.

To narrow the screen to stocks that have rising earnings estimates, you should add the Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Running this screen returned 35 stocks which have the highest Zacks Ranks, value and growth.

A rare combination.

5 Stocks with Both Value and Growth

1. Exxon Mobil XOM

Exxon Mobil is a large integrated oil company.

Shares are up 52% over the last year and are at 2-year highs.

But Exxon still has a PEG ratio of just 0.8 and a P/E of 11.6. Exxon’s earnings are expected to rise 22% in 2022 to $6.16 from $5.07.

Shareholders also get Exxon’s juicy dividend, currently yielding 4.9%.

Will 2022 be another stellar year for this energy giant?

2. Pfizer PFE

Pfizer is a large pharmaceutical company which is now famous for its coronavirus vaccines.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to grow earnings 36.2% in 2022.

Pfizer has a PEG ratio of just 0.8.

It, too, pays a dividend, which is currently yielding 2.8%.

Shares have jumped 50% in the last year.

Does Pfizer still have more gas left in the tank?

3. CF Industries CF

CF Industries is a producer of ammonia. It promotes itself as being at the forefront of clean hydrogen and ammonia supply.

Earnings are expected to soar 246% to $12.40 in 2022 from $3.58 in 2021.

With that kind of earnings growth, it’s not surprising that CF Industries has a forward P/E of just 5.6.

Shares of CF Industries are up 60% over the last year as the fertilizer market remains tight.

Should value investors be diving in?

4. Comerica CMA

Comerica is a regional bank headquartered in Dallas, Texas with bank branches in Texas, Michigan, Arizona, California and Florida.

Earnings are expected to decline 29% in 2022, however. How is it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)?

The analysts are bullish. 3 estimates were raised for 2022 in the last week.

Comerica has a PEG ratio of just 0.5%.

Shares are near 52-week highs, up 56% in the last year.

Can Comerica keep this momentum in 2022?

5. Crocs, Inc. CROX

Crocs makes casual footwear for men, women and children. You know their shoes. Doesn’t everyone?

Crocs were hot during the pandemic. Analysts expect revenue to rise another 20% in 2022.

Earnings are expected to rise 30% to $9.87 from $7.59 in 2021.

Shares are up 80% over the last year, but have fallen 15% in the last month on retail weakness.

That means the shares are on sale. Crocs is still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 12.8.

Is Crocs the perfect combination of value and growth in 2022?

What Else Should You Know About the PEG Ratio?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

