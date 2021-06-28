The Value in GRUB Is Obvious, Even to a Non-Believer Like Me

It is often said that you should invest only in things that you personally know and like. However, there are exceptions to every rule. Sometimes there are industries that are extremely successful, even if their appeal remains a mystery to you. After all, growth is growth and value is value, and when those two are combined, any stock looks like a good buy.

In my case, an example would be Just Eat Takeaway (GRUB), the food delivery company. App-based food delivery is an emerging industry that has passed me by. I am reluctant to order food that’s delivered by a random stranger, preferring to cook myself or go out to pick up orders. This is to know the provenance of what I eat, and so that a large global or national brand doesn’t take a slice of what I pay to a small, local business.

However, I am not a good representative. Food delivery services saw a boom during the pandemic. The evidence suggests that a lot of those new customers have become converts and will continue to use services liked GrubHub, DoorDash (DASH) and Uber Eats as the Covid danger recedes. I may not get it, but that doesn’t mean that I should ignore it.

Up until recently, I have also had another reason for staying away from the industry. As is so often with the case for business models that emerge out of nowhere and grow rapidly, food delivery quickly became a crowded, competitive market. Apart from the big three in America mentioned above, there were numerous local delivery businesses, and even more globally. Business logic suggested that they couldn’t all survive and that even among those that did, growth would be spread thinly.

To some extent, Just Eat Takeaway addresses those concerns. They are a Netherlands-based company that was formed when the Dutch firm Takeaway bought out the U.K. company Just Eat. They recently completed their takeover of the U.S. food delivery service, GrubHub, giving them exposure to the U.S. As you can see, Takeaway has been aggressively acquiring businesses. This is a large part of the value proposition for the stock.

For American investors, investing comes down to a choice between the big three, Just Eat Takeaway, DoorDash and Uber Eats. Let’s take Uber Eats out of the equation because, obviously, stock in the parent company there, Uber Technologies (UBER) is going to be influenced by a lot more than success or failure in food delivery. That leaves GRUB and DASH, and on value at least, there is no competition.

In a recent Fortune piece, Bank of America analysts pointed out that while DoorDash revenues are only 1.6 times those of GrubHub, the company has ten times the market cap. If delivery resumes growth after the inevitable post-pandemic drop off, it will be the price of GRUB that adjusts upwards rather than a drop in DASH.

To be fair, it is always difficult comparing pre-and post-merger stock directly, but in this case, the most likely scenario is that the merger has added value. As the world recovers at varying speeds from the pandemic, and as food trends ebb and flow, diversification will be the key to success in the industry. And GRUB is more diverse.

Whether I come around to the idea or not, food delivery services are here to stay. They offer a convenience that consumers like, and despite my concerns, are deemed a good idea by restaurants, from national chains to small, independent places. That means there will be investment opportunities, and GRUB will have more potential for global growth, while still being cheaper than its main rival.

