The Vaccine Needs Blockchain

How blockchain can help COVID-19 distribution … all transactions are headed toward blockchain … how altcoins will benefit from this migration

***The great news is we have an effective COVID-19 vaccine

More than one, even.

The not-so-great news is it’s going to be one heck of a challenge to distribute them.

Take Pfizer’s vaccine …

It requires an ultra-low temperature shipping container, which must keep the vaccine at -70 to -80 degrees Celsius. These containers will be packed in a shipping bag that’s about the size of a pizza box. Dry ice will maintain the temperature for about 10 days.

This 10-day shelf-life means the vaccine must be administered quickly upon receipt at a medical facility — or else the medical facility must have sufficient ultra-low temperature storage capacity.

Consider the millions of doses that will be sent out in an effort to herd-immunize the global population. Now, think about what all those doses will mean for required cold storage.

Unfortunately, many locations aren’t prepared for this.

From Stat News:

Large urban hospitals across the U.S. are rushing to buy expensive ultra-cold freezers to store what’s likely to be the first approved Covid-19 vaccine.

But most rural hospitals can’t afford these high-end units, meaning health workers and residents in those communities may have difficulty getting the shots.

Storage is just one challenge — there are a long list of others.

Here’s our own Matt McCall explaining:

… we face the unprecedented challenge of vaccinating basically the whole world as fast as possible.

That will require keeping track of everything. Who has been vaccinated? Which vaccine did they receive? From which manufacturing batch? Where did it ship from? Was it stored properly?

It’s a logistical jigsaw puzzle perhaps bigger than any the world has seen.



***The government and health officials are turning to blockchain to solve this challenge

Let’s return to Matt:

Simply put, blockchain is the safest way to store and transfer information ever created, which makes it ideal for tracking vaccines …

Vaccinating the whole world will require one of the most complicated supply chains ever built. Nations as well as the World Health Organization believe blockchain can help.

To make sure we’re all on the same page, if you’re less familiar with blockchain, you might think of it as a “virtual ledger.”

Blockchain is really just a system of linked computers that record, verify, and secure digital transactions. It’s a series of confirmed and encrypted data, spread across many geographic locations.

The benefit is it’s impossible to hack or fake, because the information is stored on an entire network of computers that check with each other for a transaction’s authenticity. So, if a hacker breaks into one computer and alters data, the blockchain network immediately picks up on the inconsistency.

So, how does this benefit a global vaccine distribution effort?

From Contract Pharma:

The vaccine supply chain involves not only manufacturing the vaccine, but storage and packaging components, cold-chain transit, domestic and global shipping, distribution strategies and storage.

In turn, pharmaceutical companies may need to utilize blockchain to help clean up their supply chains, which could increase transparency and improve communication with vendors.

By incorporating blockchain, pharmaceutical companies can track vaccine distribution and ensure a fair and equitable process – especially as vaccines manufacturers have limits on what they can use, making sourcing more complicated.

***The benefits of blockchain are hardly limited to pharmaceutical distribution … which is why transactions of all kind are gravitating toward blockchain

In Matt’s most recent issue of MoneyWire, he noted how all transactions are moving toward a blockchain system.

Back to Matt:

In the future, pretty much everything in the world will be tracked by blockchain.

It’s going to change everything. The way you buy everyday goods and services … buy a home … pay your taxes … maybe even how we vote in the future.

This transformation is already underway, but the truly seismic shift — when the massive profits are made — comes as businesses, consumers, and big-money investors realize what’s going on.

Matt and his Crypto Investors Network partner, Charlie Shrem, refer to this widespread realization as “The Awakening.”

Matt has written that blockchain won’t just be the biggest thing to happen to cryptocurrencies. He and Charlie think it will be the biggest thing since the mass adoption of the internet.

That’s because it’s a transformational technology on a transformational platform. There’s no other alternative than for it to bring about wholesale change.

As a parallel, Matt points toward electricity in his update:

The harnessing of electric power in the early 1900s transformed the world. It gave birth to our use of light bulbs, refrigerators, radios, televisions, telephones, air conditioners … the list goes on.

Electric power was the “platform” from which all those incredible innovations sprang to life.

The world after we harnessed electricity looked totally different than the one before it.

Matt tells us that these revolutions are rare — yet when they happen, they present colossal wealth-building opportunities. It’s going to be the same for blockchain.

Back to Matt:

The MORE a technology changes the world for the better, the MORE revenue it will generate, and the BIGGER the gains will be for investors.

That’s why blockchain is going to be so huge. It’s why some high-profile insiders are saying it will be bigger than the internet.

It’s going to touch virtually every industry on Earth.

***Real examples of blockchain adoption

For the last two years, Forbes has created a “Blockchain 50” list.

It profiles “enterprises embracing the technology underlying cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and using it to speed up business processes, increase transparency and potentially save billions of dollars.”

From Forbes:

From the instantaneous settlement of German government bonds to verifying the provenance of diamonds mined in Africa and bringing liquidity to a small supplier of sliding shower doors in Zhongshan, China, this year’s members have largely moved beyond the theoretical benefits of blockchain, to generating very real revenues and cost savings.

While many companies on our new list are household names like Vanguard, Square and Microsoft, a few cryptocurrency native startups like Bitfury have already met our criteria and are on their way to becoming the blue chips of the digital age.

The list includes Amazon, Baidu, BMW, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Daimler, Facebook, General Electric, Google, Honeywell, IBM, JPMorgan, Mastercard, Microsoft, Samsung, Tencent, T-Mobile, and even the United Nations, to name a few.

These are the world’s corporate elite. And they’re already on board with blockchain. We’d be foolish to ignore this.

Back to Matt:

… this massive disruption creates a once-in-a-lifetime financial opportunity for anyone who acts today.

The world’s biggest companies — those with long track records of backing the biggest and most important trends — have just kicked off a new battle for crypto supremacy.

Companies like Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Facebook, are all investing billions.

As governments, businesses, and individuals awaken to blockchain’s transformational impacts, it could singlehandedly drive the price of bitcoin and other select cryptocurrencies to never-before-seen heights.

If you position yourself correctly, it could hand you a fortune that you could only previously dream of.

In Crypto Investor Network, Matt and Charlie track the altcoin world, recommending specific, elite altcoins that are best-positioned to capitalize on the blockchain revolution.

In their most recent issue from not even two weeks ago, they predicted bitcoin at $20K, which we’re on the cusp of seeing. But they suggest the real fireworks will be found elsewhere:

… a new all-time high above $20,000 could easily be right around the corner. We believe it will happen in the coming months — if not sooner.

As great as that is for bitcoin, it’s even better for the altcoins in the portfolio.

As bitcoin goes, so goes the altcoins, but with even bigger potential. They are the software programs of the future, and it is just a matter of time until the next altcoin explosion to the upside.

At a minimum, keep your eyes on blockchain. It’s going to change everything.

