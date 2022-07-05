The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.47, changing hands as low as $68.31 per share. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLU's low point in its 52 week range is $63.28 per share, with $77.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.40.

